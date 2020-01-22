Pradosh Vrat 2020: Here Are All The Dates When You Can Observe Pradosh Vrat

Pradosh Vrat is a popular Hindu Vrat which is known to be dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The Pradosh Vrat is usually observed by everyone irrespective of their age and gender. People in different parts of the country observe this Vrat with full devotion and dedication. In some parts of India, disciples worship the Nataraj form of Lord Shiva on this day.

As per the Skanda Puran, there are two different methods of fasting on the Pradosh Vrat. In the first method, the devotees observe a strict fast for an entire day and night, that is, 24 hours and this also includes staying up at night. In the second method, the fasting is observed from the sunrise until sunset, and the fast is broken after worshipping Lord Shiva in the evening.

Here is a list of Pradosh Vrat dates for 2020

January 8: WednesdaySunrise : Jan 08, 7:13 AM

Sunset : Jan 08, 5:52 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jan 08, 4:14 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Jan 09, 3:44 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Jan 08, 5:52 PM - Jan 08, 8:33 PM

January 22: WednesdaySunrise : Jan 22, 7:13 AM

Sunset : Jan 22, 6:02 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jan 22, 1:45 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Jan 23, 1:49 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Jan 22, 6:02 PM - Jan 22, 8:41 PM

February 7: FridaySunrise : Feb 07, 7:08 AM

Sunset : Feb 07, 6:13 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Feb 06, 8:23 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Feb 07, 6:31 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Feb 07, 6:13 PM - Feb 07, 8:48 PM

February 20: ThursdaySunrise : Feb 20, 7:00 AM

Sunset : Feb 20, 6:21 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Feb 20, 4:00 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Feb 21, 5:21 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Feb 20, 6:21 PM - Feb 20, 8:53 PM

March 7: SaturdaySunrise : Mar 07, 6:46 AM

Sunset : Mar 07, 6:29 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Mar 07, 9:29 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Mar 08, 6:31 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Mar 07, 6:29 PM - Mar 07, 8:56 PM

March 21: SaturdaySunrise : Mar 21, 6:33 AM

Sunset : Mar 21, 6:34 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Mar 21, 7:56 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Mar 22, 10:08 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Mar 21, 6:34 PM - Mar 21, 8:58 PM

April 5: SundaySunrise : Apr 05, 6:18 AM

Sunset : Apr 05, 6:40 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Apr 05, 7:25 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Apr 06, 3:52 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Apr 05, 6:40 PM - Apr 05, 8:59 PM

April 20: MondaySunrise : Apr 20, 6:05 AM

Sunset : Apr 20, 6:46 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Apr 20, 12:43 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Apr 21, 3:12 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Apr 20, 6:46 PM - Apr 20, 9:01 PM

May 5: TuesdaySunrise : May 05, 5:54 AM

Sunset : May 05, 6:52 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : May 05, 2:54 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : May 05, 11:21 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : May 05, 6:52 PM - May 05, 9:04 PM

May 19: TuesdaySunrise : May 19, 5:47 AM

Sunset : May 19, 6:59 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : May 19, 5:31 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : May 20, 7:42 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : May 19, 6:59 PM - May 19, 9:08 PM

June 3: WednesdaySunrise : Jun 03, 5:44 AM

Sunset : Jun 03, 7:05 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jun 03, 9:05 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Jun 04, 6:06 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Jun 03, 7:05 PM - Jun 03, 9:13 PM

June 18: ThursdaySunrise : Jun 18, 5:45 AM

Sunset : Jun 18, 7:10 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jun 18, 9:39 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Jun 19, 11:01 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Jun 18, 7:10 PM - Jun 18, 9:17 PM

July 2: ThursdaySunrise : Jul 02, 5:49 AM

Sunset : Jul 02, 7:12 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jul 02, 3:17 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Jul 03, 1:16 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Jul 02, 7:12 PM - Jul 02, 9:20 PM

July 18: SaturdaySunrise : Jul 18, 5:55 AM

Sunset : Jul 18, 7:10 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jul 18, 12:33 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Jul 19, 12:41 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Jul 18, 7:10 PM - Jul 18, 9:19 PM

August 1st

SaturdaySunrise : Aug 01, 6:01 AM

Sunset : Aug 01, 7:04 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Jul 31, 10:42 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Aug 01, 9:54 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Aug 01, 7:04 PM - Aug 01, 9:16 PM

August 16: SundaySunrise : Aug 16, 6:07 AM

Sunset : Aug 16, 6:54 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Aug 16, 1:50 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Aug 17, 12:35 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Aug 16, 6:54 PM - Aug 16, 9:09 PM

August 30: SundaySunrise : Aug 30, 6:12 AM

Sunset : Aug 30, 6:42 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Aug 30, 8:21 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Aug 31, 8:49 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Aug 30, 6:42 PM - Aug 30, 9:00 PM

September 15: TuesdaySunrise : Sep 15, 6:17 AM

Sunset : Sep 15, 6:26 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Sep 15, 1:29 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Sep 15, 11:00 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Sep 15, 6:26 PM - Sep 15, 8:48 PM

September 29: TuesdaySunrise : Sep 29, 6:21 AM

Sunset : Sep 29, 6:12 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Sep 28, 8:59 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Sep 29, 10:33 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Sep 29, 6:12 PM - Sep 29, 8:38 PM

October 14: WednesdaySunrise : Oct 14, 6:27 AM

Sunset : Oct 14, 5:58 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Oct 14, 11:51 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Oct 15, 8:33 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Oct 14, 5:58 PM - Oct 14, 8:28 PM

October 28: WednesdaySunrise : Oct 28, 6:33 AM

Sunset : Oct 28, 5:47 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Oct 28, 12:54 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Oct 29, 3:16 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Oct 28, 5:47 PM - Oct 28, 8:20 PM

November 13: FridaySunrise : Nov 13, 6:43 AM

Sunset : Nov 13, 5:38 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Nov 12, 9:30 PM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Nov 13, 5:59 PM

Pradosha Puja Time : Nov 13, 5:38 PM - Nov 13, 8:15 PM

November 27: FridaySunrise : Nov 27, 6:52 AM

Sunset : Nov 27, 5:36 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Nov 27, 7:46 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Nov 28, 10:21 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Nov 27, 5:36 PM - Nov 27, 8:15 PM

December 12: SaturdaySunrise : Dec 12, 7:02 AM

Sunset : Dec 12, 5:38 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Dec 12, 7:02 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Dec 13, 3:53 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Dec 12, 5:38 PM - Dec 12, 8:19 PM

December 27: SundaySunrise : Dec 27, 7:10 AM

Sunset : Dec 27, 5:45 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Start : Dec 27, 4:18 AM

Trayodashi Tithi End : Dec 28, 6:20 AM

Pradosha Puja Time : Dec 27, 5:45 PM - Dec 27, 8:26 PM

