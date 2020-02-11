Promise Day Messages To Send To Your Friends And Loved Ones This Valentine's Week

Before every Valentine's Day, there is an entire Valentine's week that is dedicated to couples across the globe celebrating love. The fifth day of Valentine's Week, Promise Day will be celebrated this year on February 11, 2020. Promise Day is one of the few days of Valentine's week that is not just limited to couples.
Anyone can celebrate Promise Day by making a heartfelt promise to their close friend, family, or partner. If you want to make a loving promise to the people close to you, then here are a few Promise Day messages that you can send to them on social media.
Promise Day is celebrated by making a vow to those close to you. The day is mostly celebrated by couples, who make promises to each other before Valentines Day. However, even singles can make a promise to those close to them on this day. Here are a few Promise Day messages that you can send to your significant other or friends this Valentine's Week.
