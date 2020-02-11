Promise Day Messages To Send To Your Friends And Loved Ones This Valentine's Week

Before every Valentine's Day, there is an entire Valentine's week that is dedicated to couples across the globe celebrating love. The fifth day of Valentine's Week, Promise Day will be celebrated this year on February 11, 2020. Promise Day is one of the few days of Valentine's week that is not just limited to couples.

Anyone can celebrate Promise Day by making a heartfelt promise to their close friend, family, or partner. If you want to make a loving promise to the people close to you, then here are a few Promise Day messages that you can send to them on social media.

Promise Day messages to send to your significant other or your close friends

Promise Day is celebrated by making a vow to those close to you. The day is mostly celebrated by couples, who make promises to each other before Valentines Day. However, even singles can make a promise to those close to them on this day. Here are a few Promise Day messages that you can send to your significant other or friends this Valentine's Week.

It's a promise, I'll always be there for you even if the whole world falls apart. Happy promise day!

As long as there's a tomorrow after every today. I promise to love you I'll be there for you always and forever! Happy promise day!

I promise to stay in touch with you and check on you from time to time as I know you stay busy at work. Happy Promise Day my best friend!

Speaking without egos, Loving without intentions, Caring without expectations, I promise you that you will be mine always. Happy Promise Day!

I want to be the greatest of me, for this is all I can do. It is my wish that you promise me this, you be the greatest of you. Happy Promise Day!

I will love you more and more with every beat of my heart. After years of togetherness, this is my solemn vow for you, my love. Happy Promise Day.

