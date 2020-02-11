Promise Day Status That You Can Share With Your Special Someone To Mark This Day

Promise Day marks the fifth day of Valentine's Week. Valentine's Week has every day assigned for some romantic and mushy activity that leads to the final celebration day of love- Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14. The Valentine’s week starts with Rose Day on February 7 and is then followed by several other days dedicated to celebrating love.

On Promise Day, you make unbreakable promises to hold your partner's hand through all the problems of life. You promise your better half to stick together when life seems hopeless and difficult. You should keep your partner’s emotions in mind and always keep up with the promises that you make on this special day.

During Promise Day, many people also come up with interesting statuses dedicated to their loved ones. You can upload these on your social media walls to let your friends and family know about your commitment as well. Here are some of the most special status that you can share on this Promise Day 2020.

Promise Day statuses for your special someone:

1. In sickness and in health,

In happiness and sorrow,

I promise to always be there for you.

Happy Promise Day!



2. I can't promise that I'll be able to fix all of your problems,

But I promise that we will deal with them together, always.



3. Meeting you was luck,

Becoming lovers was destiny,

Loving you still is our faith and commitment to each other.

Happy Promise Day!

4. I may not be perfect, I might make bad decisions and we may fight,

But I promise if you stay with me through everything,

Then I'll love you forever and make our journey together worthwhile.



5. I cannot promise the sun, moon and stars,

But I promise to love you with all my heart. Happy Promise Day!

6. If one day you feel like crying, call me,

I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’ll cry with you.

Happy Promise Day!



7. I promise to always remind you that I am with you and I will always be in love with you.

Happy Promise Day!

