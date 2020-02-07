Propose Day Jokes That You Can Share With Your Friends And Enjoy A Hearty Laugh

Propose Day marks day two of Valentine's Week. Every day is assigned to some romantic activity that leads to the final, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The Valentine’s week starts off with Rose Day on February 7.

Propose Day marks the day you commit to your feelings for your significant other. You can also use this opportunity to express your unsaid feelings to your crush. Try to make your better-half feel even more special by taking them out on a romantic date.

While many people engage in various Valentine’s Day festivities, several netizens even take this opportunity to make memes and jokes out of it. Meme makers use the entire Valentine’s week to get their creative best out on social media. Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious jokes on Propose Day.

Propose Day jokes to have a hearty laugh:

The only proposal i want today is

"will you be my meme partner💏?"#ProposeDay — Ankit Das (@tryng2Bphamous) February 8, 2018

#ProposeDay

When you try really hard to tell her about your feelings in the form of song and she doesn't responds you

But you realized that she's got airpods pic.twitter.com/F2cl1dvOn1 — indi_memes_kingdom (@memes_indi) February 8, 2019

