Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Propose Day Jokes That You Can Share With Your Friends And Enjoy A Hearty Laugh

Festivals

Propose Day is the second day of Valentine’s Week. Here is a list of Propose Day jokes that you must check out right away.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
propose day jokes

Propose Day marks day two of Valentine's Week. Every day is assigned to some romantic activity that leads to the final, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The Valentine’s week starts off with Rose Day on February 7.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Kick-off Valentine's Week With Romantic Getaway; See Pic

Propose Day marks the day you commit to your feelings for your significant other. You can also use this opportunity to express your unsaid feelings to your crush. Try to make your better-half feel even more special by taking them out on a romantic date.

While many people engage in various Valentine’s Day festivities, several netizens even take this opportunity to make memes and jokes out of it. Meme makers use the entire Valentine’s week to get their creative best out on social media. Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious jokes on Propose Day.

ALSO READ | Rose Day Jokes And Memes That You Can Share With Your Single Friends This Valentine's Week

Propose Day jokes to have a hearty laugh:

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Everyone Who Is On A Tight Budget

ALSO READ | Valentines Week: Here Is A Compilation Of Each Day In The Valentines Week List

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DEFAMATION NOTICE TO BJP NETA
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
MANISH SISODIA BREAK SILENCE ON OSD
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
PAES WANTS TO CREATE CHAMPIONS