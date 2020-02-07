Propose Day Jokes That You Can Share With Your Friends And Enjoy A Hearty Laugh

Propose Day marks day two of Valentine's Week. Every day is assigned to some romantic activity that leads to the final, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The Valentine’s week starts off with Rose Day on February 7.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Kick-off Valentine's Week With Romantic Getaway; See Pic
Propose Day marks the day you commit to your feelings for your significant other. You can also use this opportunity to express your unsaid feelings to your crush. Try to make your better-half feel even more special by taking them out on a romantic date.
While many people engage in various Valentine’s Day festivities, several netizens even take this opportunity to make memes and jokes out of it. Meme makers use the entire Valentine’s week to get their creative best out on social media. Let us take a look at some of the most hilarious jokes on Propose Day.
ALSO READ | Rose Day Jokes And Memes That You Can Share With Your Single Friends This Valentine's Week
The only proposal i want today is— Ankit Das (@tryng2Bphamous) February 8, 2018
"will you be my meme partner💏?"#ProposeDay
#ProposeDay— indi_memes_kingdom (@memes_indi) February 8, 2019
When you try really hard to tell her about your feelings in the form of song and she doesn't responds you
But you realized that she's got airpods pic.twitter.com/F2cl1dvOn1
This could be us Lekin tumne jhukna to seekha hi nhi 🙂☺️ #ValentinesDay #proposeday #Memes pic.twitter.com/EpZLOYUnCC— The dentico (@thedentico) February 7, 2019
Not what i really expected | TrendUso https://t.co/VTZ10FswDq#comic #comics #funny #hilarious #marriage #married #proposeday #wrong #plottwist #funny #hilarious #meme #memes #memesdaily #drawing #drawings pic.twitter.com/JX20BcZ9KT— TrendUso (@TrendUso) March 6, 2018
ALSO READ | Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Everyone Who Is On A Tight Budget
This could be us but meri Black Jeans Gandi ho jaayegi...#ProposeDay @sarcasm_desi #sarcasm #lol #Memes #Valentinesweek #Epic #sakhtlaunda @OyeFollowTohKar @funnyordie @ComedyPosts @mahobili #jokes pic.twitter.com/qkQ4VaudYI— Raghav gupta (@Ragstargupta3) February 8, 2018
Better luck next time...#proposeday2019 #proposeday #memes #ValentinesDay #ValentinesSurvivalTips pic.twitter.com/fPpU6zyo0q— Let'sDiskuss (@Letsdiskuss) February 8, 2019
*who the hell said that perfect reply doesn't exist*— Raghav gupta (@Ragstargupta3) February 8, 2018
Crush : Sab meri galti thi, I am Sorry.
*Crush bends on her knees trying to propose me*
Me : Hatt BC#sarcasm @sarcasm_desi #Valentinesweek #Epic #sakhtlaunda #Memes @funnyordie @memesahaab @OyeFollowTohKar #ProposeDay #jokes
“Yeh Meme Kisi Sey Kam Nahi”— RJ Rohan (@RjRohan935) February 8, 2018
Propose Day Special...#PremachaPanchanaama#ProposeDay #ValentinesWeek#TodaysSpecial#MH935 #RJRohan#Superhits935RedFm#BajaateRaho..!! pic.twitter.com/SWzNxYFObO
ALSO READ | Valentines Week: Here Is A Compilation Of Each Day In The Valentines Week List