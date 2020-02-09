Chocolate Day Shayari To Share With Your Loved Ones To Make The Day Extra Special

Chocolate Day marks the fifth day of Valentine's Week. Valentine's Week has every day assigned for some romantic and mushy activity that leads to the final celebration day of love- Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14. The Valentine’s week starts with Rose Day on February 7 and is then followed by several other days dedicated to celebrating love.

Chocolate Day is the day when you can gift your better half a box of delectable sweets that also convey your feelings for someone you like. It is also a good way to get a conversation started with your crush. You can share the box of sweetness and happiness with your loved one on Chocolate Day.

On the occasion fo Chocolate Day, many people also come up with creative shayaris to convey their feelings and best wishes. These shayaris can help put your feelings across to the other person. Here are some of the Chocolate Day shayaris that you can share with your special ones too.

Chocolate Day Shayaris for this special day

Life is like a box of chocolate And I want to share it with you You never know what you are getting next But I want to have it with you.

It’s Chocolate day… So let’s celebrate the occasion with chocolate. That will make the occasion all the sweeter.

May your life be as filled as mine has been with love and laughter, But remember, when things get rough all you need is a box of chocolate.

When you don’t have words to utter in front of your partner, Let the chocolates do all the talking Sending you heaps of chocolates along with my immeasurable love!

Our bond is like hot chocolate, Adding sweetness & charm every day. and keeps us warm together Happy Chocolate Day, love.

I Dream Only Of You, I Breathe Only For You, My Every Prayer Is For You, I Need No One Else In My Life But You. Happy Chocolate day.

