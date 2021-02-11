Promise Day 2021: Status, Messages And Shayaris To Send To Your Significant Other

Valentine's Day 2021 will be celebrated on Sunday. However, this entire week is celebrated as Valentine's week, amongst the Millenials. The fifth day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Promise day. Lovers or friends make unbreakable promises to keep their friendship or love to last forever, on this special day. Here are some Promise day status, Promise day Messages and Promise day Shayaris to send to your significant others on Promise day 2021.

Happy promise day 2021 messages, shayari & status

Growing old together can be the best part of our lives. Let’s make it happen. Hold my hand and I will take you to the land of undying love! Happy Promise Day 2021!

As long as you are with me in life, I don’t need any more reason to live for. You are my love, my life and my destiny. Happy promise day!

I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be there, and all I want is someone like you! Now I promise to never leave your side ever!

Promise Day Messages

In sickness and in health, In happiness and sorrow, I promise to always be there for you. Happy Promise Day!

Meeting you was luck, Becoming lovers was destiny, Loving you still is our faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

I can't promise that I'll be able to fix all of your problems, But I promise that we will deal with them together, always.

Promise Day status

Maybe I’m too late to be your first But right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. I Promise Happy Promise Day.

Love Need No Demands And No Expectations. Just Sincerity And Trust Happy Promise Day.

Promise Day Shayari

Promise make your relation stronger, it shows how much you can do for your love. Happy Promise Day

Promise to you my dear We will walk together till the life ended. Happy Promise Day.

I promise to always treat you like a queen. You region over my heart. and your wish is my command. Happy Promise Day.

Hold my hand and I promise I’ll never let you go. Happy Promise Day Dear.

Image Source: Auzza/Pixabay

(Disclaimer: The above messages, quotes, and shayaris have been sourced from various entertainment websites and portals)