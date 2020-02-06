Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For Everyone Who Is On A Tight Budget

When you are on a tight budget, it becomes extremely stressful to figure out what you should gift your wife or girlfriend on Valentine’s Day without shelling out big bucks. Good news is that you can also express your affection for your loved ones without spending a fortune. So, let us take a look at some of the best Valentine's day gift ideas to consider while on a budget:

Handmade Cards

Love notes that lovers generally tend to exchange during Valentine’s Day are pre-printed on cards bought from a store. And while there is a wide array of cards to choose from, those canned sentiments do not quite convey how you exactly feel. So, if you are on a budget and really wish to stand out, a homemade card is the way to go. According to a survey, women specifically desire and appreciate handmade cards on Valentine’s Day as they find them more personal. Additionally, making your own card gives you the perfect opportunity to say exactly how you feel in your own words. And the best part is that it costs practically nothing.

Books

Books can be the perfect gift for most occasions. There are so many books to choose from across a range of formats. One may also go for used paperback formats which are available for a very cheap price with online retailers. However, before you buy any book, make sure that you consider your partner’s preferences. And as a bonus, you may also add a romantic inscription on the flyleaf to express your love for her.

Heart-Themed Food

Anything with a heart on it can make for the perfect gift to express your love on Valentine’s Day. And while you may have already seen plenty of heart-shaped cards and chocolate boxes, you can always go beyond the shelves of your favourite gift shop. You can simply buy a heart-shaped cutter that allows you to make a number of heart-shaped food items. You can also find instructions online to make heart-shaped cookie cutters from soda cans or tuna cans. Alternately, if you do not like to cook, you may also opt for a heart-shaped box and fill it with their favourite chocolate or whatever they are into.

Go for outings

Experiences are considered more memorable and fun than physical gifts. A fun outing with that special someone is indeed something that they will more likely recall than an expensive gift which they might forget about in a few days. It also goes on to show that you have put some significant thought into the occasion while allowing you a chance to spend some quality time together. Besides, a well-planned outing also creates fond memories.

Image credits: Unsplash | Clem Onojeghuo