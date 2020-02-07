Union Budget
Rose Day 2020: Shayaris Filled With Love To Send To Your Someone Special

Relationships

Before the final V-Day, a series of days including the Rose Day is celebrated. Here are a few Shayaris to send to your loved ones this Rose Day 2020. Read more

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
rose day shayari

Valentine's Day is just around the corner with valentine’s week kicking off with Rose day and the couples are busy planning their cute dates for each other. A lot of days like Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Propose Day, and more are celebrated before the final Valentine's Day as part of Valentine’s week.

As the gifting ritual continues, a lot of people are often confused and willing to send some cute shayaris to their loved ones on these special days. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7, 2020. Here are a few shayaris that you can send to your loved ones.

Rose Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, And GIFs To Send To Your Loved Ones

ए-हसीन मेरा गुलाब कबूल कर,
हम तुमसे बेइन्तहा इश्क़ करते हैं,
अब नहीं इस ज़माने की परवाह हमको,
हम अपने इश्क़ का इज़हार करते हैं,
तुम नादानी समझो या शैतानी हमारी,
हम हर घडी तेरा इंतजार करते हैं |
हैप्पी रोज डे

Rose Day 2020: Celebrity-inspired Floral Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

टूटा हुआ फूल खुशबू दे जाता हैं
बिता हुआ पल यादें दे जाता हैं
हर शख्स का अपना अंदाज़ होता हैं
कोई ज़िन्दगी में प्यार तोह..
कोई प्यार में ज़िदंगी दे जाता हैं |
Wish You Prosperous Rose Day

Google India Has A Recommendation For Singles For Valentine's Day

हर फूल आपको नए अरमान दे,
हर सुबह आपको एक सलाम दे,
हमारी ये दुआ हैं तहे-दिल से,
अगर आपका एक आंसू भी निकले,
तो खुदा आपको उससे दुगनी खुशी दे
हैप्पी रोज डे

Valentine's Day 2020: Best Places To Buy Flower Bouquets In Kolkata

phool khilte rahe aapke zindagee kee raaho mein,
hansee chamakatee rahe aapakee nigaahon mein
kadam kadam par mile khushiyaan aapako,
dil deta hain yahee dua baar baar aapako
Happy Rose Day Love

mera har khvaab aaj hakeekat ban jaaye,
jo ho bas tumhaare saath aisee jindagee ban jaaye,
ham laaye laakho mein ek gulaab tumhaare lie,
aur ye gulaab mohabbat kee shuruaat ban jaaye
Happy Rose Day Love

teree aahat se hee mere chehare par muskaan aa jaatee hain,
tere hone ka ahasaas meree saanse bayaan kar jaatee hain,
ye sundar gulaab teree hee yaadon ka hissa hain
jinhen dekh phir se vo khushiyaan javaan ho jaatee hain|
Happy Rose Day Love

Published:
COMMENT
