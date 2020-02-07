Rose Day 2020: Shayaris Filled With Love To Send To Your Someone Special

Valentine's Day is just around the corner with valentine’s week kicking off with Rose day and the couples are busy planning their cute dates for each other. A lot of days like Rose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Propose Day, and more are celebrated before the final Valentine's Day as part of Valentine’s week.

As the gifting ritual continues, a lot of people are often confused and willing to send some cute shayaris to their loved ones on these special days. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7, 2020. Here are a few shayaris that you can send to your loved ones.

ए-हसीन मेरा गुलाब कबूल कर,

हम तुमसे बेइन्तहा इश्क़ करते हैं,

अब नहीं इस ज़माने की परवाह हमको,

हम अपने इश्क़ का इज़हार करते हैं,

तुम नादानी समझो या शैतानी हमारी,

हम हर घडी तेरा इंतजार करते हैं |

हैप्पी रोज डे

टूटा हुआ फूल खुशबू दे जाता हैं

बिता हुआ पल यादें दे जाता हैं

हर शख्स का अपना अंदाज़ होता हैं

कोई ज़िन्दगी में प्यार तोह..

कोई प्यार में ज़िदंगी दे जाता हैं |

Wish You Prosperous Rose Day

हर फूल आपको नए अरमान दे,

हर सुबह आपको एक सलाम दे,

हमारी ये दुआ हैं तहे-दिल से,

अगर आपका एक आंसू भी निकले,

तो खुदा आपको उससे दुगनी खुशी दे

हैप्पी रोज डे

phool khilte rahe aapke zindagee kee raaho mein,

hansee chamakatee rahe aapakee nigaahon mein

kadam kadam par mile khushiyaan aapako,

dil deta hain yahee dua baar baar aapako

Happy Rose Day Love

mera har khvaab aaj hakeekat ban jaaye,

jo ho bas tumhaare saath aisee jindagee ban jaaye,

ham laaye laakho mein ek gulaab tumhaare lie,

aur ye gulaab mohabbat kee shuruaat ban jaaye

Happy Rose Day Love