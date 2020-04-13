Puthandu Wishes That You Can Send To Friends And Family In 2020

Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, is one of the biggest and most widely celebrated festivals in Tamil Nadu. Puthandu is the very first day of the Tamil Lunar Calander, making it the Tamil New Year. The date for Puthandu varies from year to year as it follows the lunar calendar. This year, Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14, 2020. On the occasion of Puthandu, friends and family wish each other and share loving messages. Here are a few Puthandu wishes that you can share with your family and friends on Whatsapp and social media.

Puthandu wishes for Tamil New Year 2020

Welcome Tamil New year with a heart filled with cheer, merriment and fulfilment. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal to you.

From this beautiful day of Puthandu till the next, may each of your days be replete with cheer, new resolutions and success. Have a Happy Tamil New Year.

I wish you courage, hope and faith to overcome any challenge in life. May you have a great year and a wonderful time ahead.

May this year's Puthandu bring in abundance, joy and prosperity to your life. Have a blessed Tamil New Year!

Keep your spirits unshaken and you shall always walk on the path to glory. Happy Puthandu!

The dawn is about to break, to give light to a brighter road, let us promise to take a step forward to spread happiness in everyone's life. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Sending all the sweets and happiness wrapped in these messages and loads of love to you and your family. Happy Tamil New Year!

May you all be blessed with everlasting joy, contentment and prosperity. Have a blessed and wonderful Tamil New Year!

New Year means a new beginning. May you begin everything excellent and it gives you results that you desire. Happy Tamil New Year.

