Quit India Movement Day Quotes That You Can Share On This Historic Occasion

Quit India Movement was a result of the anti-British sentiment led by Mahatma Gandhi. The freedom fighter launched it at the Bombay session of the All Indian Congress Committee on August 8, 1942. He also made a Do or Die speech on this day at Gowalia Tank Maidan. Quit India Movement Day 2020 marks the 78th anniversary, and people celebrate it as one of the most important milestones in Indian history. So, on this occasion, we have compiled some of the quotes on Quit India Movement Day 2020 that you must check out. Read on:

Quit India Movement Day Quotes

On Quit India Movement Day 2020, let us learn to respect the hard-earned freedom of our country.

The month of August is recognised as a “Month of Revolution, Rights & Reforms” 8th Aug - Quit India Movement, 15th Independence Day, 19th World Humanitarian Day, 20th “Sadbhavana Diwas”, 370 abolished on 5th ...Triple Talaq got Prez nod on Aug 1, 2019https://t.co/G5oBo2PEkG — nirendra dev (@nirendev1) August 2, 2020

Let us commemorate Quit India Movement Day 2020 by remembering all the freedom fighters who struggled for independence.

Despite all the brutal repression unleashed by the British administration on the supporters of the Quit India Movement, they continued with their struggle against the unjust British rule in India. This is what makes Quit India Day special for us.

“You have to stand against the whole world, though, you may have to stand alone. You have to stare in the face the whole world although the world may look at you with bloodshot eyes. Do not fear. Trust the little voice residing within your heart.”

Quit India Movement Day 2020 reminds us of the greatest leaders in the history of our country, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. His teachings on nonviolence continue to guide the struggles of the oppressed.

“Forsake friends, wife and all; but testify to that for which you have lived and for which you have to die. I want to live my full span of life. And for me, I put my span of life at 120 years. By that time India will be free, the world will be free.”

Quit India Movement Day represented the aspirations of millions of people who wanted to free themselves of the dreadful colonial rule of the British.

“A non-violent soldier of freedom will covet nothing for himself, he fights only for the freedom of his country.”

There are several arguments about the success and failure of the Quit India Movement, but none can deny its significant contributions to the Indian freedom struggle.

“Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence.”

A mass movement requires a strong leader, and we feel privileged that the Quit India Movement was led by the charismatic leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Quit India Movement Day reminds us of the importance of Satyagraha in the Indian freedom movement. It demonstrated the potential of peaceful and non- violent protests to the whole world.

“Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: ‘Do or Die’. We shall either free India or die in the attempt; we shall not live to see the perpetuation of our slavery.”

On Quit India Movement Day 2020 let us break all the barriers to freedom and move forward to establish a society based on justice and the rule of law.

Every year Quit India Day motivates us to fight for our rights and inspires us not to surrender any kind of evil.

Quit India Movement Day is no ordinary day. It symbolizes the fighting spirit of our countrymen who vowed to free our nation from the British colonial rule or accept death.

Quit India Movement Day gave birth to a famous movement that fought against imperialism and colonialism of the 20th century.

On Quit India Movement Day 2020, let us remember the noble ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered to be one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century.

On Quit India Movement Day, the people of India realized that freedom was near. A wave of patriotism swept the whole country.

Through the Quit India Movement, India wanted to make it clear that they won’t fight for the cause of imperialism and colonialism in the Second World War.

