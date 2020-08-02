Friendship Day 2020: Twitter Users Mark The Day With Hilarious Memes

Every year, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. While different nations have different criteria to mark this day, this year, Indians triggered a meme fest to celebrate the various kinds of friendship that makes an individual’s life more cheerful. From types of friends to introverts on this day, netizens took different scenarios and gave a hilarious twist by using fictional characters even Spongebob from SpongeBob SquarePants. The first World Friendship Day was proposed for July 30 in 1958 but India follows different criteria, and thus, it is celebrated on August 2, this year. Therefore, the internet was flooded with memes and heartwarming messages for friends under #FriendshipDay2020. Take a look at some of the memes:

Pic1 : Texts on friendship day.

Pic2 : That one friend in hard times.#FriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/7sEJCFn4rL — Sumit jadhav (@Ekdum_Jhakaasss) August 2, 2020

#FriendsForever#HappyFriendshipDay2020



Me to my friend who didn't wished me on friendship day: pic.twitter.com/X88qaJN4Xm — Siddhant Deshmukh (@Siddhant_21_) August 2, 2020

If my Bestfriend wishes me "Happy Friendship Day Bhaii "



Le Me in next second : pic.twitter.com/oDkGIm49TC — Ruining Memes (@MemesRuining) August 1, 2020

30 july :― international friendship day



2 August :― friendship day pic.twitter.com/6NI05yREx0 — vasim deshwali (@vasim_ke_memes) July 30, 2020

Friend :- Happy Friendship Day Bhaii ❣

Me :- pic.twitter.com/p5kjQqconx — 🎓 STUD_MEMES 😉🎓 (@dot_suk_) August 1, 2020

Wo Instagram and whatsapp story pe friendship day wale din alag alag friends k sath pic dalna jruri hai kya.??#FriendshipDay2020 #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/Fl4kl4cfi0 — Nikhil Gupta🇮🇳 (@nikhilgupta1532) August 2, 2020

Boys on :-



Raksha Bandhan Friendship Day pic.twitter.com/TbDv7wgVlX — LEGEND ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@legends_memes11) August 1, 2020

Happy "Bhai tujhe hi Dekh rahi hai"

"Kuch paise udhar dede"

"Bhai answer dikha de"

"Chal party De"

"Baap Ko mat sikha"

"Bhai setting Kara de"

"Tu hi mera bhai hai" Day.#HappyFriendshipDay — Sahil Anwar (@SarcasticHuBhai) August 2, 2020

#HappyFriendshipDay

*When your friend wished you by putting old tik tok video on whatsapp status

Le you: pic.twitter.com/tlZ5zGuUtU — arey! PRINCE (@Pita_shri) August 2, 2020

**Me making a collage of loyal friend of mine** #FriendsForever pic.twitter.com/Bamjv4fd02 — Divyam 🖤 (@Unluckyaff) August 2, 2020

When you propose your crush and on next day he comes to tie friendship band to friendzone you - pic.twitter.com/Rh4d7qtOxn — Pihu (@PritiMhatre6) August 2, 2020

No Father has ever Said..

Dear Papa, Happy Friendship Day ❤ pic.twitter.com/DVTRYOVfVN — Ritviz Tweeps⚡🚴 (@eklauta_) August 2, 2020

FRIENDSHIP DAY MEANS TIME FOR THIS MEME pic.twitter.com/ahEaoxkHAJ — ellie | #12+1 🇦🇷 (@oikawashoyou) July 30, 2020

Friends Everyone Has In Their Group#Thread — Aalok (@Chuckle_Some2) August 2, 2020

Friendship Day History

Friendship Day is celebrated on different days across the world. International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 as proclaimed by the United National General Assembly. However, apart from that, various countries have opted to celebrate friendships on other days. For instance, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, and Uruguay celebrate the day on July 20.

However, in countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and UAE, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year. Hence, for the year 2020, the day falls on August 2. The idea of Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho, on July 20, 1958, when he was dining with his buddies in a town named Puerto Pinasco that is situated alongside the River Paraguay.

That led to the formation of the World Friendship Crusade, which is a foundation that encourages fellowships amongst people and communities. The crusade declared it World Friendship Day. Later, on April 27, 2011, the Unites Nations proclaimed July 30 as official International Friendship Day.

