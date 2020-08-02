Last Updated:

Friendship Day 2020: Twitter Users Mark The Day With Hilarious Memes

While different nations have unique criteria to mark this day, this year, Indians triggered a meme fest to celebrate the various kinds of special friendships.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Friendship day

Every year, the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day in India. While different nations have different criteria to mark this day, this year, Indians triggered a meme fest to celebrate the various kinds of friendship that makes an individual’s life more cheerful. From types of friends to introverts on this day, netizens took different scenarios and gave a hilarious twist by using fictional characters even Spongebob from SpongeBob SquarePants. The first World Friendship Day was proposed for July 30 in 1958 but India follows different criteria, and thus, it is celebrated on August 2, this year. Therefore, the internet was flooded with memes and heartwarming messages for friends under #FriendshipDay2020. Take a look at some of the memes:

Friendship Day History

Friendship Day is celebrated on different days across the world. International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 as proclaimed by the United National General Assembly. However, apart from that, various countries have opted to celebrate friendships on other days. For instance, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, and Uruguay celebrate the day on July 20.

However, in countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Singapore, and UAE, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of the month of August every year. Hence, for the year 2020, the day falls on August 2. The idea of Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho, on July 20, 1958, when he was dining with his buddies in a town named Puerto Pinasco that is situated alongside the River Paraguay.

That led to the formation of the World Friendship Crusade, which is a foundation that encourages fellowships amongst people and communities. The crusade declared it World Friendship Day. Later, on April 27, 2011, the Unites Nations proclaimed July 30 as official International Friendship Day.  

First Published:
