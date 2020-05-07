Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quotes In Hindi On The Occasion Of His Birth Anniversary

Quick links:
Today, the country celebrates the birth of one of the most important figures in Indian history. Rabindranath Tagore was often regarded as Guruji or teacher among those who were his followers. Besides being an exquisite poet, Rabindranath Tagore had a major influence on the freedom struggle. Today, on his birthday, here are some Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti quotes in Hindi that one can reflect upon. These Hindi quotes for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti can help celebrate his presence in modern-day India even more. These quotes in Hindi are also a great way to understand and introspect one’s life and its meaning. Rabindranath Tagore was a profound person and therefore the Hindi quotes for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti can help in visualizing this very aspect about the life of the great poet. Hence here are a few Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quotes in Hindi.
हम महानता के सबसे करीब तब होते हैं जब हम विनम्रता में महान होते हैं।
मिटटी के बंधन से मुक्ति पेड़ के लिए आजादी नहीं है।
हमेशा तर्क करने वाला दिमाग धार वाला वह चाकू है जो प्रयोग करने वाले के हाथ से ही खून निकाल देता है।
चंद्रमा अपना प्रकाश संपूर्ण आकाश में फैलाता है परंतु अपना कलंक अपने ही पास रखता है।
केवल प्रेम ही वास्तविकता है, ये महज एक भावना नहीं है। यह एक परम सत्य है जो सृजन के ह्रदय में वास करता है।
किसी बच्चे की शिक्षा अपने ज्ञान तक सीमित मत रखिए, क्योंकि वह किसी और समय में पैदा हुआ है।
फूल की पंखुड़ियों को तोड़ कर आप उसकी सुंदरता को इकठ्ठा नहीं कर सकते हैं।
आइए हम यह प्रार्थना न करें कि हमारे ऊपर खतरे न आएं, बल्कि यह प्रार्थना करें कि हम उनका निडरता से सामना कर सकें।
These Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti Quotes in Hindi may possibly help one to look at life a bit differently and focus on things in a different manner. These quotes for Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti are special in their own way as they celebrate life and its various aspects. Thus these quotes can help you to celebrate a Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020 in a true poetic essence.