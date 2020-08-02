Raksha Bandhan Status One Can Share On Social Media For Their Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year in almost every Hindu household. On this day, a sister tie a sacred thread around her brother's wrist and the brother, in turn, promises to protect his sister. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3. However, due to the pandemic, many may not be able to celebrate this occasion with their siblings and cousins. So, here are some Raksha Bandhan status messages that one can share to wish you their siblings on the occasion of Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan Status

A brother is a friend given by nature. Sisters annoy, interfere, and criticize. Indulge in monumental sulks, in huffs, in snide remarks. Borrow. Break. Monopolize the bathroom. Are always underfoot. But if a catastrophe should strike, sisters are there. Defending you against all comers. Some relationships are like Tom and Jerry: They tease each other, knock down each other, irritate each other, but can’t live without each other! It is amazing that we get to grow up together. You are as sweet as sugar. You are the best friend and a wonderful brother a sister can ask for. Thank you, brother, for showering your abundant love on me and supporting me always. On this precious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to bless you with long life and good health. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you dearest brother! You mean more to me than any words can express. The countless memories I have with you are something I always cherish and appreciate. I don’t know what I would do without you! Happy Raksha Bandhan! "Our brothers and sisters are there with us from the dawn of our personal stories to the inevitable dusk."

Missing the fights and enormous love that we shared in our childhood days. Happy Raksha Bandhan, sister! We are not together on this Raksha Bandhan, but that doesn’t change my love for you. I promise to always take care of you and protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan! On this special day, I want to tell you that I will always be there for you. I feel blessed to have you in my life; you are such a wonderful person. I am giving you a promise that I will always love and protect you. Happy Rakhi, Bhai! As the years go by, the love between a brother and sister multiplies with caring and sharing. Happy Raksha Bandhan! You are a gem; I just pray to God to give you long life and abundant happiness. Thank you so much (sister’s name) for loving and supporting me throughout. I am very grateful to God for having you as my sister. I love you a lot and wish you all the best in your future life. You are the best brother and also my best friend. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Hey sister!! I may be younger you but strong enough to protect you from any evil. Happy Raksha Bandhan! I sought my soul, but my soul I could not see. I sought my God, but my God eluded me. I sought my brother and I found thee. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

My darling brother, I know I fight with you a lot, but today, at an auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I just want to tell you that you are my world and being your sister is an honor to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan my brother!!! This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to you that I will never leave to tease you, but whenever you need me in difficult times, I will always be there by your side to protect & support you. I waited long for the day through the year that you so ceremoniously tie rakhi on my wrist and pray for my well being. Dear Sis, Thanks for being you. In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips. Happy Rakhi. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to promise you, my sister, that no matter what happens, I shall always stand by your side! On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I want to promise you, my sister, that no matter what happens, I shall always stand by your side! I love you so much brother and promise to always love you till death. Wish you a very Raksha Bandhan!

