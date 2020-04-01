Ram Navami Whatsapp Status Ideas To Check Out On The Auspicious Occasion

Ram Navami 2020 is here and it brings with it Ram Navami Whatsapp status and messages. Ram Navami is a Hindu spring festival that marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, one of the three supreme deities of the Hindu pantheon. To end the reign of evil and protect all living beings from the vices of evil, Lord Vishnu would take avatars and come to earth. One such avatar is Lord Rama, a human prince, who went on to defeat the last demon king Ravana.

Ravana was a devotee of Lord Shiva and he received several boons from Mahadev, which made him invincible. He was feared in all three realms, the Human Realm, the Naraka and the Swarga, which is equivalent to Hell and Heaven from Christianity. One day he came across Lord Rama and decided to wrong him. This enraged Lord Rama and resulted in the destruction of Ravana and his evil forces. Thus, Lord Rama became a legendary figure among Hindus and his festivals are celebrated with utmost joy and respect.

Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Rama, thus making it one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. So now you must be wondering when is Ram Navami 2020? It falls on April 2, 2020. Here are Ram Navami Whatsapp messages and status to share with friends and family for a happy Ram Navami. Read on to know more about Shri Ram Navami status:

Ram Navami Whatsapp messages and SMS

May the blessings of Lord Ram fill your life with happiness, prosperity and success, May you be blessed with all the happiness you desire and deserve. Happy Ram Navami!

Iss Ram Navami, Ram aapke jeevan me prakash laye, Ram aapke jeevan ko sundar banaye, Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and may this day bring you success and happiness, Wish you and your family a very happy Ram Navami.

May the divine grace of Lord Ram always be with you. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ram Navami.

Bajre ki roti, aam ka achar, Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar, Chanda ki chandni, apno ka pyar, Mubarak ho aapko Ram Navami ka tyohar.

Sending you and your family warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Sita Maa ka dhairya, Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey Happy Ramnavmi.

Naumi Tithi Madhumaas Punita Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta Madhya Divas ati Sheet Na Ghama Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama

Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, hamara pranam hai, Aapko aur apke parivaar ko Ram Navami ki haardik shubhkaamnaye.

On this Holy Occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Ram be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your Family.

