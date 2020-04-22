Ramadan Calendar Kolkata 2020: Check Out The Timings For Sehar And Iftar

Ramadan or Ramzan is observed in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the world observe 30 days of fasting. The dates for Ramadan may vary by a couple of days depending on the lunar movement. For some locations in India, Ramadan is observed from April 24 whereas some areas will observe on April 25 (on the appearance of the first new moon), the period will continue for 30 days or till the appearance of the next new moon.

Muslims fast during the Ramadan period and offer prayers five times a day starting, at sunrise and ending at sunset. They take their meal before dawn and after sunset only and do not even drink water during their fasting.

In India, Muslims in the country are advised to strictly follow social distancing rules during the fasting month of Ramadan. Visiting the mosque for offering prayers is strictly being restricted in the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus. Muslims from all over the world are advised to offer prayers from their home itself. Take a look at the Ramadan calendar Kolkata 2020.

Roza Date Sehar Iftar 1 25 April 2020 03:49 18:02 2 26 April 2020 03:48 18:02 3 27 April 2020 03:47 18:02 4 28 April 2020 03:46 18:03 5 29 April 2020 03:46 18:03 6 30 April 2020 03:45 18:04 7 01 May 2020 03:44 18:04 8 02 May 2020 03:43 18:05 9 03 May 2020 03:42 18:05 10 04 May 2020 03:41 18:05 11 05 May 2020 03:41 18:06 12 06 May 2020 03:40 18:06 13 07 May 2020 03:39 18:07 14 08 May 2020 03:38 18:07 15 09 May 2020 03:38 18:08 16 10 May 2020 03:37 18:08 17 11 May 2020 03:36 18:09 18 12 May 2020 03:35 18:09 19 13 May 2020 03:35 18:09 20 14 May 2020 03:34 18:10 21 15 May 2020 03:34 18:10 22 16 May 2020 03:33 18:11 23 17 May 2020 03:32 18:11 24 18 May 2020 03:32 18:12 25 19 May 2020 03:31 18:12 26 20 May 2020 03:31 18:13 27 21 May 2020 03:30 18:13 28 22 May 2020 03:30 18:14 29 23 May 2020 03:29 18:14

