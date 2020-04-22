Ramadan Greetings In English To Send To Your Loved Ones In The Holy Month Of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is the ninth month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It is observed by Muslims all over the world. The month of Ramadan is observed by fasting, doing good deeds, praying and helping those in need. The month of Ramadan usually falls around May. During the holy month, people who are fasting should steer clear of any ill thoughts and violent behaviour and devote themselves in praying to the almighty Allah. The annual worshipping and observance of Ramadan are considered as one of the five pillars of Islam which lasts for around 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. Here are some of the best Ramadan greetings in English to send to your loved ones as Happy Ramadan greetings.

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Kuwait 2020 | Kuwait Ramadan Timings 2020 And Ramadan Timetable

Happy Ramadan Greetings in English

As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan! That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan! Happy Ramadan! May you achieve the purification of the soul upon commemorating the month of Ramadan. Wishing you a blessed and happy Ramadan 2020! May this Ramzan bring

endless moments of

joy and happiness

in your life.

Ramzan Mubarak.

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Riyadh 2020 | Here Are Riyadh Ramadan Timings This Year

Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you. Ramadan Kareem Ramadan Is Not Temporary Increase Of Religious Practice,

It Is A Glimpse Of What You Are Capable Of Doing every day.

Ramadan Mubarak Welcome Ramazan, walk humbly, talk politely, dress neatly, treat kindly, pray attentively, donate generously, May Allah bless and protect you. Happy Ramadan.

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Sydney 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow During The Holy Month

The month of Ramzan is here again

To bring back peace, get rid of the pain

May your days of fasting bless you through

May life hold surprises, dreams and hopes too. Ramazan is the month in which the Quran was sent down, as a guide to mankind, with clear Signs for guidance and judgment between right and wrong. May this Ramadan bring you utmost peace and prosperity. May light triumph over darkness. May peace transcend the earth. May spirit of light illuminate the world May Allah accept all our deeds of the holy month Ramadan. Wish you and your family a very Happy Ramadan.

Also Read | Ramadan Calendar Abu Dhabi 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow