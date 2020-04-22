Ramadan 2020: Here Are Some Thoughts That You Can Share With Friends And Family

Ramadan is an auspicious and holy month and the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims across the world fast during all 30 days of Ramadan. They are not allowed to eat or drink until night. Those practising Ramadan are not allowed to drink alcohol or partake in any revelrous activities. Ramadan is strictly meant to be a time of self-reflection and devotion. Here are some Ramadan thoughts that you can share with your friends and family during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan thoughts to share with friends and family this year

Ramadan is the month in which we nurture our minds while letting our bodies starve.

Ramadan is the best school to learn self-resistance. Only when we attain self-control, our lives and minds will flourish with virtues.

Make this Ramadan the turning point in your life. break free from the deceptions of this world and indulge into the sweetness of Eeman.

Don’t be a servant of Ramadan, be a servant of ALLAH, be consistent.

He who gives iftar to another fasting person shall earn reward equivalent to a fasting man without detracting from the reward of the latter (Nisai and Tirmidhi).

O Allah, allow us to witness Ramadan, benefit from it, use it to earn your mercy, and emancipation from the fire.

Allah never expects us to be perfect during Ramadan, but he expects us to keep on trying.

When the month of Ramadan arrives, the door of mercy is opened.

Ramadan is the best time to make or break a habit.

Ramadan is like a rare flower that blossoms once a year and just as you begin to smell its fragrance, it disappears for another year.

With regard to the hadeeth, “Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast will have a reward like his without detracting from his reward in the slightest."

