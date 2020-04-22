Here Are Some Ramadan Home Decorations Ideas That You Can Easily Use This Festive Month

Ramadan is celebrated every year by Muslims all around the world. It is said that Ramadan is the holy month when the Prophet Muhammad received the Quran from Allah. During the month of Ramadan, all the Muslims spend their time devoted to God and self-reflection.

During the 30 days' time of Ramadan, Muslims of all ages fast with the exceptions for the ill and pregnant women. This year people will not be able to go out mosques due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Ramadan will be celebrated at home itself. Here are some ideas for Ramadan home decorations that you can do to keep the spirit fo the festival high. Take a look at the Ramadan home decorations here.

Read Also | Ramadan Calendar UAE 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow For Sehr And Iftaar

Ramadan home decorations:

Light decoration

As seen in the post, Ramadan home decorations can be done by using different lights and by creating lamps. These lamps can be made at home which will reduce the risk of you getting the virus and at the same time will help you bring joy in the time of the festival. Simple cutouts from cardboard and other materials can be used to make lamps which will fill you home with light.

Read Also | Ramadan Calendar Kolkata 2020: Check Out The Timings For Sehar And Iftar

Souvenirs

As seen in the post, Ramadan home decorations can be done by making souvenirs. You can make these souvenirs on plates and other objects by doodling and painting over them. You can decorate your house with them, and as you can't meet your friends during this joyous time due to the coronavirus, you can give these decorations to your friends as souvenirs of the time you survived a pandemic. This will be a perfect way to celebrate the festival and make memories.

Read Also | Ramadan Calendar London 2020 | Know All Timings To Follow In London

Moon and star decorations

As seen in the post, Ramadan home decorations can be done by decorating the house with lights, the moon, and stars. This will help you keep the festival's spirit alive. As waiting for the moon on Ramadan, this decoration will take you on a journey of self-realization.

Read Also | Ramadan Calendar Kuwait 2020 | Kuwait Ramadan Timings 2020 And Ramadan Timetable