Ramadan Thoughts In English To Send To Your Loved Ones On This Occasion

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. The holy month Ramadan is observed by Muslims all over the world as a month of fasting, prayers, reflection and by helping the community. Ramadan is observed as a commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation.

The annual worshipping and observance of Ramadan are considered as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts for around 30 days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next. The fasting is done between dawn and the sunset. Here are some Ramadan thoughts in English.

Ramadan thoughts in English for a Happy Ramadan 2020

Have you ever wondered why we’re happy in Ramadan? Because we do what we were created to do.

If you are going back to sinful life after Ramadan. Then you gained nothing but hunger.

When you stand up to pray, pray as if it is your last prayer.

Ramadan is gifted to you for devotion, purification and gaining rewards in multiples.

Let us eat less, feed more. Sleep less, Seek more.

Promise yourself that once Ramadan is over, you won’t go back to old habits. Try to sustain where you left off and be determined to carry on

Ramadan is like rain. It nourishes the seeds of good deeds.

Ramadan is coming. Shaitaan is running. Muslims are preparing. Gates of Hell are closing. Gates of Heaven are opening.

Conquer your lustful desires and your wisdom will be perfected

Don’t be a servant of Ramadan be a servant of ALLAH be consistent.

Ramadan is about losing Sins not weight.

