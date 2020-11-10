Remembrance Day 2020 In Canada: Details About The Day And How It Is Celebrated

Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada will be observed on November 11, 2020. The day is an ode to all the people who have lost their lives in the ‘Great War’. World War I saw a massive number of fallen soldiers for all the countries involved. On Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada Canadians pause in honour of the men and women who have served and continue to serve their country. During the times of war, conflict and peace. As the day is being observed in Canada, a lot of people have been curious about the history of Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada and how it is being celebrated. To all the people who are wondering about the Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | International Accounting Day 2020: All About Its History, Significance, And Celebration

Also Read | Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2020: All About 20th Foundation Day, Its History & Significance

Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada history

Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada marks the anniversary of the official end of World War I hostilities. The signing of armistice occurred on November 11, 1918. The effects of World War I was seen all over the world but a huge number of lives were lost in Europe. Troops from Canada had supported the allied forces in the war. Both civilians and military personnel lost their lives in huge numbers during the war. The day is primarily observed to pay homage to those people who have lost their lives in war particularly from World War I onwards.

Also Read | National Legal Services Day 2020: History And Significance Of The Day

Also Read | National Cancer Awareness Day 2020 Quotes And Posters To Share Today

What happens on Remembrance Day 2020 in Canada

People from all walks of life wear artificial poppies on their clothes to pay their respect to the people who lost their lives and are also serving their nation. Red poppies symbolise those who have lost their lives for the country and white poppies campaign for non-military interventions in conflict situations. Special Church services are also held and two minutes of silence is observed by the people in Canada at 11 AM. After the service, people visit local war memorials and lay wreaths on the graves. The day is commemorated in many countries but in particular, it is observed in members of the commonwealth countries.

It is officially called Remembrance Day but is also known as Armistice Day and Poppy Day. A lot of people will celebrate the day by wishing each other a happy Remembrance Day 2020 with Remembrance Day quotes. Here is a look at some of the best Remembrance Day quotes to share with your loved ones."

In war, there are no unwounded soldiers."

-Jose Narosky

"The dead soldier's silence sings our national anthem."

Aaron Kilbourn

"And they who for their country die shall fill an honoured grave, for glory lights the soldier's tomb, and beauty weeps the brave."

Joseph Drake

"The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example."

Benjamin Disraeli

"The greatest glory of a free-born people is to transmit that freedom to their children."

William Havard

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself."

Joseph Campbell

Image Credits: Canva