Weekend Getaways From Chennai That You Must Visit To Experience Some Adventure

Chennai is amongst the busiest cities in India. For the people who love to explore delicious food and great destinations especially near the city, it is important to first plan a relaxing one-day trip. So, here is a list of weekend gateways from Chennai that they can explore and experience some exciting adventures.

Pondicherry

The quaint town of Pondicherry is a scenic city created by the French before leaving the country. The place is popularly known as Pondy and it is divided into two parts, the French quarters and the Tamil quarters. The French quarters display the vintage style of colonial buildings that are mostly painted in white and mustard. The Tamil quarters, on the other hand, represent an older vibe with its more traditional atmosphere filled with Gajras and Mogra flowers, elaborate Nagada style temples, and it’s smaller and more populated roads. Pondicherry is identified by the existence of the Sri Aurobindo and Mother’s Ashram in the French quarters.

Yercaud

​The name Yercaud means Lake Forest and it is amongst the most attractive hill stations near Chennai. The place is located in the Eastern Ghats. Yercaud offers its visitors the picturesque beauty of the mountains of verdant green and one can take numerous treks to find hidden natural treasures in the hill station. Yercaud Lake is another outstanding tourist destination. When talking about the natural treasures, one can never forget the majestic Killiyur falls and Lady’s seat, which is one of the many viewpoints that provide pleasant views of the surrounding hills. This hill station is also a major source of coffee and various fruits, spices, and wood.

Coorg

To enjoy the greenery of India, one must visit Coorg as it offers its visitors with soul-pleasing views of greenery filled with plants, trees, and more. The dew-kissed hills of this destination are pleasant and never-ending. Coorg serves as one of the most loved hill stations of India and it is probably because of its tranquil environment. Coorg is overflowed with adventure offering treks across the verdant hills especially to the district’s highest peak, Thadiyandamol.

