List Of Places Which You Can Explore On A One-day Trip To Chennai

Chennai is the capital city of Tamil Nadu. It is known as the biggest cultural, economic, and educational centre of South India. There are many spots in the city that are not known to the general tourist crowd. If you have already covered the main tourist destinations of the city and are looking for some other places to be, there are also many off-beat spots that you can discover. You can visit these places for a day trip around Chennai.

Here is a list of some off-beat places that you can explore in Chennai:

Chandragiri

This historical place prevails from the Vijayanagar Era. It is near Tirupati and is one of the lesser-known spots in Chennai. The place is filled with lush greenery and surrounded by small hills that are perfect for an early morning hike. There is also the bridge of Thekkil around 5 miles away from Chandragiri. You can visit the Chandragiri fort as well as the Raja Mahal Palace.

Talakona

Talakona is the highest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh. It is located in Sri Venkateshwara National Park. The waterfall is right in the middle of a beautiful forest. There is a canopy rope walk available at the spot which is thrilling. It will take 4 hours for you to reach Talakona by car from Chennai via Tirupati.

Horsley Hills

Horsley Hills is a summer hill resort in the Eastern Ghats. It is named after WD Horsley, a British officer who decided to have Horsley Hills as his summer residence. While you are there, you can explore the Horsely Museum, Gaalibanda, and an Environmental Park. You can also opt for trekking, zorbing, and rappelling.

Kadapakkam Village

Kadapakkam village is an unconventional tourist spot in Chennai. You can plan for a quick visit to the village. It is just an hour-long drive from Chennai. It also has the Alamparai Fort which was built by Mughals.

