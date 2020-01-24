Exciting Things To Do In Kolkata During Republic Day 2020 Weekend

The people of Kolkata have a reason to rejoice as they have the opportunity to turn their Republic Day 2020 weekend into a long one. With January 23 being a holiday, it is the perfect time to apply for leave and plan a weekend getaway with friends or family. Here are some of the best things to do in Kolkata on Republic Day 2020 weekend:

Visit Sonajhuri forest in Birbhum

The Sonajhuri forest is one of the perfect weekend getaways around Kolkata to spend the Republic Day 2020 weekend. Sonajhuri Forest is close to the famous Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, which was founded by Rabindranath Tagore. It is also in close proximity to the Kopai river and the nearby tribal villages giving it a very raw, wild vibe which is perfect for those looking to escape the humdrum of the city life. The place also has many unique species of birds for those interested in birdwatching. Thus, visiting Sonajhuri forest is one of the things to do in Kolkata on Republic Day 2020.

Visit Garh Panchakot, Purulia

Another place perfect for the Republic Day 2020 weekend getaway is Garh Panchakot located in the Purulia district of West Bengal. It takes around five to seven hours from Kolkata depending on the road one takes. The place is located at the foothills of Panchet Hill. One can visit Panchet dam and enjoy several short hikes around the place. Visiting this place, thus, should be high on things to do in Kolkata during the Republic Day 2020 weekend.

Visit Mandarmani

One of the tourist gems of West Bengal, Mandarmani is a coastal town which is approximately four and a half-hour drive from Kolkata. However, during this long Republic Day 2020 weekend, Mandarmani might be very crowded. Mandarmani beach is the primary tourist attraction where one can also enjoy water sports or sit around a bonfire. The seaside town has a lot of hotels and resorts for the tourists to stay in. Visiting Mandarmani and having a splash in the sea is one of the best things to do in Kolkata on Republic Day 2020.

