Things To Do In Mumbai During The Weekend Of Republic Day 2020

Mumbai has innumerable places to offer to those who love to travel. The city has no dearth of weekend getaways for the upcoming weekend of Republic Day 2020. So, for the travel-junkies, here are some things to do in Mumbai on Republic Day weekend:

Visit Alibaug during Republic Day 2020 weekend

Although Alibaug is a little seaside town, the place has a lot to offer to its tourists. It is also one of the popular getaways from Mumbai and every weekend people flock here to relax from the humdrum of city life. The seaside town is dotted with beaches. Visitors can visit Kolaba Fort or just enjoy the sunset while taking a stroll. Mumbai to Alibaug takes approximately three hours by road. One could also opt for ferries leaving from the Gateway of India. Thus, visiting Alibaug is of the best things to do in Mumbai on Republic Day weekend.

Also Read: Things To Do In Mumbai For Enjoying A Thrilling Weekend Getaway

Visit Nasik

Nasik is the perfect place to unwind from the stress of a hectic life in the city. Nasik’s Sula vineyards is famous not only for its wine but also for the picturesque views it offers. One can take a tour of the vineyard or taste some fine wine. There are also a number of forts, temples and shrines in and around the place for one to visit. Nasik is just a few hours of drive from the city of Mumbai and is one of the best things to do during Republic Day 2020 weekend.

Also Read: Things To Do In Mumbai Over The Next Two Days To Spice Up Your Weekend

Visit Mahableshwar

Located approximately 260 kilometers from the city, Mahabaleshwar is one of the best things to do in Mumbai on Republic Day weekend. It is a famous hill station in Maharashtra and is a treat to visit during winters. The weather is just right to enjoy the lush green nature and blue lakes of the hill station. There are a number of British-built mansion, bungalows and cottages around the town where one can enjoy the architecture of the yesteryears. Hence, take advantage of the upcoming Republic Day 2020 weekend and head to this little paradise.

Also Read: Republic Day 2020: Centre Rejects Mamata-led West Bengal Government's Tableau Proposal

Also Read: Things To Do In Cork: Visit These Attractions To Have The Best Time In This Irish City