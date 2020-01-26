Republic Day Messages And Wishes To Send To Your Friends And Family

Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day that the Constitution of India came into effect. This day is celebrated every year on January 26. This day is observed by flag hoisting across the country in schools, colleges, and even companies. The President of India hoists the flag at India Gate which is followed by a Republic Day parade. The main attraction for this Republic Day is that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend the celebration as the chief guest. This would also mark the first time where Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat would attend the Republic Day parade and would also welcome the Prime Minister along with three defense chiefs.

Republic Day messages to send to your friends and families

Be the cause of unity, Fight against corruption, Flair the flag of our nation, Happy Republic Day! We the youth of India should take, the pledge that till our last breath be will fight against terrorism, we will fight against corruption. We will protect our mother India with all we have, Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day! Freedom in Mind, Faith in Words, Pride in our Heart, Memories in our soul, Let’s salute the nation on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day! Let's spread the message which the tricolor gives. Let's spread peace, humanity, and prosperity among the people. Happy Republic Day! Whether you be young or old, tall or short, light skin or dark skin, we all must come together to show the whole world that this nation is the best nation under the sun! Happy Republic Day to you and your loved ones! Everyone who is born in this great land has only one identity - we are all Indians. Happy Republic Day! The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people. Happy Republic Day!

