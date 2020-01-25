The Debate
Republic Day Wishes In Hindi That You Can Share With Family And Friends

Festivals

Here are Republic day wishes in Hindi that you can share with family and friends. Read ahead to know more and enjoy sending it to your closed ones. Read on

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
republic day wishes in hindi

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. It is the day when the constitution of India came into effect in the year 1950. On this occasion, the armed forces honour the martyrs who fought for India's independence. Indians across the country celebrate the day by attending various cultural ceremonies or watching a parade on TV. Here are some wishes and quotes to send your family and friends on the occasion of Republic day.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2020: Songs That Will Make You Feel Proud As An Indian

Republic day wishes and quotes

  • De Salami Is Tirange Ko, Jisse Teri Shaan Hai,
    Sar Hamesha Uncha Rakhna Iska, Jab Tak Dil Mein Jaan Hai !!
     
  • Aan Desh Ki Shaan Desh Ki, Desh Ki Hum Santaan Hai,
    Teen Rango Se Ranga Tiranga, Apni Yeh Pehchaan Hai !!
     
  • Mukut Himalaya,
    Hriday Mein Tiranga,
    Aanchal Mein Ganga Layi Hai,
    Sab Punya, Kala Aur
    Ratna Lutane Dekho
    Bharat Mata Ki Jay
    Bharat Mata Ki Jay
     
  • Desh Bhakto Ke Balidan Se Swantatran Hue Hai Hum,
    Koi Puche Kaun Ho Toh Garv Se Kahenge Bhartiya Hai Hum.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2020: Tableau Passes Through Rajpath During Full Dress Rehearsal

  • Wo Shama Jo Kaam Aaye Anjuman Ke Liye,
    Wo Jazba Jo Kurban Ho Jaye Vatan Ke Liye
    Rakhte Hai Hum Woh Honsale Bhi
    Jo Mar Mite Hindustan Ke Liye
     
  • Watan Hamara Aisa Koi Chod Na Paye,
    Rishta Hamara Aisa Koi Tod Na Paye,
    Dil Ek Hai Jaan Ek Hai Hamari,
    Hindustan Hamara Hai Yeh Shaan Hai Hamari
     
  • Ye baat hawao ko bataye rakhna,
    Roshni hogi chirago ko jalaye rakhna,
    Lahu dekar jiski hifazat humne ki,
    Aise Tirange ko sada dil me basaye rakhna.
     
  • Indian hone par kariye garv,
    Milke manaayen loktantra ka parv
    Desh ke dushmanon ko milke harao
    Har ghar par * TIRANGA * lehrao.
     
  • Alag hai Bhasha, Dharam Jaat
    Aur prant, bhesh, parivesh
    Par hum sab ka ek hai gaurav
    Rashtradhwaj Tiranga shrestha.
     
  • Mere desh ke nau jawano
    Abhi tak markar dekha
    Bewafa sanam ke liye
    Duptta na mila hai kafan ke liye.
    Ek Bar markar dekho watan ke liye
    Tiranga milega kafan ke liye.

ALSO READ: Dip Recipes For Chips That Are Perfect And Easy To Make For A House-party

ALSO READ: Kalakund And Tiranga Kathi Roll Recipes To Try Out This Republic Day

Published:
