Republic Day Wishes In Hindi That You Can Share With Family And Friends

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. It is the day when the constitution of India came into effect in the year 1950. On this occasion, the armed forces honour the martyrs who fought for India's independence. Indians across the country celebrate the day by attending various cultural ceremonies or watching a parade on TV. Here are some wishes and quotes to send your family and friends on the occasion of Republic day.

Republic day wishes and quotes

Sar Hamesha Uncha Rakhna Iska, Jab Tak Dil Mein Jaan Hai !! Aan Desh Ki Shaan Desh Ki, Desh Ki Hum Santaan Hai,

Teen Rango Se Ranga Tiranga, Apni Yeh Pehchaan Hai !!



Hriday Mein Tiranga, Aanchal Mein Ganga Layi Hai, Sab Punya, Kala Aur Ratna Lutane Dekho Bharat Mata Ki Jay Bharat Mata Ki Jay Desh Bhakto Ke Balidan Se Swantatran Hue Hai Hum,

Koi Puche Kaun Ho Toh Garv Se Kahenge Bhartiya Hai Hum.

Wo Jazba Jo Kurban Ho Jaye Vatan Ke Liye Rakhte Hai Hum Woh Honsale Bhi Jo Mar Mite Hindustan Ke Liye Watan Hamara Aisa Koi Chod Na Paye,

Rishta Hamara Aisa Koi Tod Na Paye, Dil Ek Hai Jaan Ek Hai Hamari, Hindustan Hamara Hai Yeh Shaan Hai Hamari Ye baat hawao ko bataye rakhna,

Roshni hogi chirago ko jalaye rakhna, Lahu dekar jiski hifazat humne ki, Aise Tirange ko sada dil me basaye rakhna. Indian hone par kariye garv,

Milke manaayen loktantra ka parv Desh ke dushmanon ko milke harao Har ghar par * TIRANGA * lehrao. Alag hai Bhasha, Dharam Jaat

Aur prant, bhesh, parivesh Par hum sab ka ek hai gaurav Rashtradhwaj Tiranga shrestha. Mere desh ke nau jawano

