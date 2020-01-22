Kalakund And Tiranga Kathi Roll Recipes To Try Out This Republic Day

This Republic Day, try making delicious tri-coloured recipes. Here are two delicious food recipes especially for the occasion of January 26. Read on to the recipe of Tiranga Kalakund and Tiranga Kathi Roll by Chef Kamlesh Rawat, Executive Chef, Radisson Mumbai Goregaon.

Tiranga Kalakund Recipe

Preparation Time: -20 min

-20 min Cooking Time: -35 min

-35 min Serves:- 4 persons

Ingredients

300 ml of milk

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon phool

½ cup pistachio

0.5 gm saffron

Almond flakes for garnish

Method

Make a paste of pistachio separately and soak the saffron in 50 ml of warm milk. Heat the milk in a pan and let the milk boil in a pan. Add sugar into it.

Dissolve lemon phool in the water gently and add into milk. Let it boil.

When the milk starts crumbling make flam slow.

Strain above mixture in a strainer and keep aside for some time till excess water gets removed.

Divide above mixture into three parts. Take the first part of the mixture and add pistachio paste in it. Add cardamom powder and mix it well. Arrange it into the tray.

Take the second part of the mixture to add cardamom powder. Mix it well and layer it in a tray.

Take the third part. Add cardamom powder and saffron milk in it and mix it well and layer in-tray.

Rest the Tiranga kalakand in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Later, cut into small pieces.

Arrange it into the plate and garnish it with pistachio, almond flakes and saffron on top.

Tiranga Kathi Roll

Preparation time: 15 min

15 min cooking time: 30 min

30 min serves: 2 persons

Ingredients

For making roti’s

2 cup refines flour

1 small banana

½ teaspoon salt or add as required

1 tablespoon ghee

1 cup water or add as required

1 tbsp. Spanish puree

1 tbsp. carrot puree

oil or ghee as required for roasting

rotis

Kathi roll mixture

⅓ Cup grated paneer

1/3 cup grated processed cheese

¼ teaspoon yellow chilly powder

¾ salts

⅓ Cup chop onion

Method

In a mixing bowl take refined flour, oil and salt. Then add 1 cup water slowly and start mixing it, and make a smooth soft dough. Cover the dough and keep aside for it to rest for 30 minutes.

Making for stuffing: Heat 2 tablespoons ghee in a pan. Then add ⅓ cup finely chopped onions and sauté till the onions turn become golden. Add yellow chilly powder, grated cheese and paneer. Sauté well till the mixture become soft and cooked.

Making roti’s for veg Kathi roll: After 30 minutes, divide each dough into small or medium-sized balls. This depends on the size of the wraps you want to make. Then gently roll to thin roti. The roti should not be thick.

Place the roti on a hot Tawa. Cook the base on both side of the roti.

Final Making Kathi roll: Now take a single carrot roti. Place the mix cottage cheese stuffing in the centre. Put normal dough roti over this mixture spread some green chutney on it and put last green spinach roti on it. Roll it out till another end.

Heat ghee in the pan and put the roll on it till it gets crispy.

Serve Tiranga Paneer Kathi roll just plain as they taste good the way they are. Or you can accompany some chutney or tomato ketchup by the side.

