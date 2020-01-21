Dip Recipes For Chips That Are Perfect And Easy To Make For A House-party

Dips are loved by all and are key in any kind of gathering, be it a party or a close gathering. It is one of the easiest and most addictive side-dish for any party that enhances taste of the cuisine. Dips are easier to make too, as it requires less complication in cooking and saves time in the kitchen. Read to know a few dips that can be easily made.

3 Dip recipes for chips

Baba Ghanoush

Ingredients

1 eggplant

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup tahini

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

Direction

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and lightly oil a baking sheet.

Place eggplant on a baking sheet, and make holes in the skin with a fork. Roast it for 30 to 40 minutes, turning occasionally, or until soft.

Remove from oven, and place into a large bowl of cold water. Remove from water, and peel the skin off.

Place eggplant, lemon juice, tahini, sesame seeds, and garlic in an electric blender, and puree. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer eggplant mixture to a medium-size mixing bowl, and slowly mix in olive oil. Refrigerate for 3 hours before serving.

Cheese Fondue

Ingredients

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 pound shredded Swiss cheese

1/2 pound shredded Gruyere cheese

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 (1 pound) loaf French bread, cut into 1 inch cubes

Directions

Boil water or wine in a fondue pot.

Add Swiss cheese, Gruyere cheese, 1/4 pound at a time.

Stir after each addition of cheese until melted and stir in flour.

When all the cheese has melted, stir in salt and nutmeg.

Serve with cut-up French bread.

Hot N Spicy Salsa

Ingredients

4 large tomatoes, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tomatillo, diced (optional)

salt to taste

1 jalapeno pepper, minced

Direction

In a medium-size mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, tomatillo, and salt to taste and mix well.

Add 1/2 of the jalapeno pepper, and taste.

If you desire your salsa with more of a kick, add the remaining 1/2 jalapeno.

If you are satisfied with the salsa's heat, do not add the remaining jalapeno pepper.

Cover the salsa, and chill until ready to serve.

