Rongali Bihu Images And Mesages To Send To Your Friends, Family And Loved Ones

Rongali Bihu, which is also called as the Bohag Bihu is celebrated by people living in Assam. The festival is celebrated for seven days in the month of Vaisakh. This time of the year is regarded as Bohag regionally. This year, the celebration will commence on April 14, 2020, and go on till April 20, 2020.

Also read: World Health Day 2020: 15 quotes to send to your family and friends

During this time of the years, people in Assam come together and celebrate the Rongali Bihu festival regardless of their backgrounds. The seven days are respectively called as Raati Bihu, Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu. Check out some of the best Rongali Bihu images and wishes below -

Rongali Bihu images

Also read: Hanuman Jayanti quotes in Marathi you can share with family and friends to wish them

Rongali Bihu messages

B- Bond of Love

I- Icon of Assam

H- Humanity

U- Unity

This is our Bihu, our soul… Wish you all a Happy Rongali Bihu 2018!

I- Icon of Assam H- Humanity U- Unity This is our Bihu, our soul… Wish you all a Happy Rongali Bihu 2018! I pray to Almighty that you enter this Bihu with great hope and confidence to bring about beautiful changes in life. Happy Rongali Bihu 2020 to you and your dear ones.

Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

Also read: Severus Snape quotes: Alan Rickman immortalized, check out his best dialogues here

Also read: Good Friday quotes that one can send to their friends, family and loved ones

Let us welcome this Bohag Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

Let us vow to take life in our stride this Bihu and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity.

Another Bohag Bihu is here. Let this New Year herald new optimism, zeal and cheer.

From this Rongali Bihu let us only spread love, peace and laughter.

et us vow to take life in our stride this Bihu and make it tolerable as well as beautiful by accepting sorrow and happiness with sanity.

Also read: National Siblings Day Quotes to wish your beloved brothers and sisters