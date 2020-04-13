Rongali Bihu Images And Mesages To Send To Your Friends, Family And Loved Ones

Rongali Bihu, which is also called as the Bohag Bihu is celebrated by people living in Assam. The festival is celebrated for seven days in the month of Vaisakh. This time of the year is regarded as Bohag regionally. This year, the celebration will commence on April 14, 2020, and go on till April 20, 2020.
Also read: World Health Day 2020: 15 quotes to send to your family and friends
During this time of the years, people in Assam come together and celebrate the Rongali Bihu festival regardless of their backgrounds. The seven days are respectively called as Raati Bihu, Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu. Check out some of the best Rongali Bihu images and wishes below -
Also read: Hanuman Jayanti quotes in Marathi you can share with family and friends to wish them
Also read: Severus Snape quotes: Alan Rickman immortalized, check out his best dialogues here
Also read: Good Friday quotes that one can send to their friends, family and loved ones
Also read: National Siblings Day Quotes to wish your beloved brothers and sisters