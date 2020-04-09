Good Friday Quotes That One Can Send To Their Friends, Family And Loved Ones

Good Friday is one of the most crucial festivals observed by the Christian community across the globe. The day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ according to Christian beliefs. It is considered to be one of the most momentous days in Christian mythology. Good Friday is observed before the Easter Sunday. Across the globe, Good Friday holds a significance which encompasses the strength of Jesus Christ and symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Good Friday quotes 2020

“May your faith in the god, bring peace to your hearth & New hope in your life. May God Always bless You!"

“I Pray to Lord For Yo, He Gives You Blessing Shine Upon You On This Holy day or May He Always Keep in His Loving Care.”

“May on this GOOD FRIDAY we start it with Fasting & Prayers so that we can bring God’s mercy & forgiveness on all mankind Let’s Pray together.”

“Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus, The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blamed upon Himself.”

“May the loving-kindness of the most high God be with you as you take the time to reverence his name this Good Friday.”

“We who are enlisted to be fellow-workers with God know that..death did not have the last word, that Good Friday was not the end of the story.”

“May the glory of our Savior strengthen you and may His graces shine upon you on Good Friday and always!”

“Christmas and Easter can be subjects for poetry, but Good Friday, like Auschwitz, cannot. The reality is so horrible it is not surprising that people should have found it a stumbling block to faith.”

"The cross was two pieces of dead wood; and a helpless, unresisting Man was nailed to it; yet it was mightier than the world, and triumphed, and will ever triumph over it."

"Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime."

To holy people, the very name of Jesus is a title to feed, a claim to transfer. His title may raise the dead and transfigure and decorate the dwelling.

Practice mercy and forgiveness during as a lesson which represents the love exhibited through his crucifixion.

The cross is your success; the revival is the victory. The resurrection is that the public display of this success, the victory of the crucified one.

