Rongali Bihu Wishes To Send To Your Friends & Family For The Assamese New Year

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is a widely celebrated festival in the state of Assam. Rongali Bihu marks the Assamese new year and is the first day of the Hindu Lunar Calander. As Rongali Bihu follows the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on different dates each year.

This year, Rongali Bihu will be celebrated on April 14, 2020. On Rongali Bihu, people send each other wishes for the new year. Here are a few wishes that you can send to your friends and family on social media.

Here are some Rongali Bihu wishes you can send your loved ones

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed of doing during last year but didn’t dare to do. Happy Bihu to you and your family!

Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness, and anticipation. Wishing you a year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity! Happy Bihu to you!

Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!

May your life be as colourful and joyful as the festival of Bihu. Wish you a very Happy Bihu.

I Wish You Grow With Each of Your Aspiration That Comes Into Your Heart With the Sunshine That Comes With the Festival. Happy Bihu!

May the Festival of Bihu Bring With It Great Hope, Eagerness, and Anticipation. Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Happy Bohag Bihu!

I hope this Rongali Bihu brings cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

