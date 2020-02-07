Rose Day Quotes To Send To Your Partner To Make Them Feel Special

The very first day of this Valentine's week is Rose Day. The rose is considered to be a token of love across the world. These roses can be of various colours but what's important is that the colour of the rose has a different meaning than the other. The red rose represents love and romance while the yellow rose represents friendship and the white rose represents a new beginning of a friendship.

Here are some of the quotes that you can send your partner on Rose Day

"A Bunch of Red roses signifies deep love & respect for you, my love."

“The Rose Speaks of Love Silently, in a language known only to the Heart.”

Happy Rose Day!

“Bunch of roses I am sending you, Yellow to show our happiness, White to show our purity, Black to show our darkest secrets And red to show our love.” Happy 1st Day of Valentine Week.!

“The red rose whispers of passion and the white rose breathes of love.”

Happy Rose Day!

"I am sending red roses to my dream girl just to let you know that you are as precious to me as flowers are to bees."

"Women show men beauty in things beyond their ambitions. Women tell men to stop and smell the roses."

"Every summer, like the roses, childhood returns. Happy rose day!"

"I feel when I am with you, I am like a rose, not because of its beauty, but because I am able to bloom and grow with you."

"Just like roses, you brighten my life and bring joy to it. Happy rose day!"

"Love is like a rose. It looks beautiful on the outside but there is always pain hidden somewhere."

"My love is like a rose divided into two, the leaves I give to others, but the rose I give to you."

