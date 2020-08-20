Sadbhavana Diwas 2020 quotes, Wishes, Messages To Share With Loved Ones

Sadbhavna Diwas is celebrated on August 20 every year. This day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. On this day, people pay respects and tribute to the former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

The general public and workers of Congress Party visit Veer Bhumi, to lay garlands on the place where he was cremated. This year, people may not be able to do anything due to the pandemic. So here are a few quotes, wishes, messages, statuses that one can share on Sadbhavana Diwas 2020.

Sadbhavana Diwas 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Status

Today is Sadbhavna Diwas, the day on which one of the greatest leaders of India, Rajiv Gandhi was born. The art of the critic in a nutshell: to coin slogans without betraying ideas. The slogans of an inadequate criticism peddle ideas to fashion August 20 reminds us of the legacy and popularity of our beloved leader Rajiv Gandhi. The people of India should recognize the importance of Sadbhavna Diwas. It is the day on which we should take the oath to remove all kinds of discriminations from a society based on caste, gender, class, and race. Let us all gather together on this Sadbhavna Diwas and take the pledge to serve our country in whatever way possible until our death. The political leaders of the contemporary period should follow the footsteps of Rajiv Gandhi and work to protect the diversity of our country. The young generation of India should take inspiration from the life of Rajiv Gandhi on Sadbhavna Diwas and strive for excellence. On Sadbhavna Diwas, let us all remember the contributions made by our youngest Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to the country.

On this Sadbhavna Diwas, let us learn more about the life of Rajiv Gandhi and how he transformed the future of India during his short tenure as the Prime Minister of the country. On Sadbhavna Diwas, we should recognize the significance of hard work, dedication and will power in achieving our dreams. Let us celebrate the occasion of Sadbhavna Diwas with all the enthusiasm. We feel proud to have been led by a Prime Minister like Rajiv Gandhi who recognized the role of the young generation in building the nation. We can never forget the efforts made by Rajiv Gandhi in the field of science and technology. He left no stone unturned to introduce the latest technology in India. Sadbhavna Diwas is an occasion on which every member, worker, and supporter of the Congress Party feels proud to be a part of an organization that was once led by Rajiv Gandhi. Sadbhavna Diwas is the day on which every Indian should spread the message of peace, love, non-violence and communal harmony.

Rajiv Gandhi saw the dream of making India a self-reliant and developed nation. On Sadbhavna Diwas we should strive towards making his dreams a reality. On Sadbhavna Diwas we should try to fight against all the injustice that is taking place in our society and stand beside the oppressed citizens of our country. Let us all work together to build a nation where everyone would get equal rights and justice. On this Sadbhavna Diwas, all of us should try to remove the barriers and obstacles that lie in the path of success. Sadbhavna Diwas instills the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of every Indian. All of us feel proud to be a part of the nation that is second to none in its capabilities. Sadbhavna Diwas reminds us that it is high time we follow the ideals and principles of our greatest leader Mahatma Gandhi.

