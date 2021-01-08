Saphala Ekadashi 2021: Story, History And Significance Of Auspicious Day

Saphala Ekadashi is the first Ekadashi of the 24 Ekadashis in a year. It is one of the auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The day falls in the Pausha month during the Krishna Paksha on the 11th day. It is also known as the Pausha Krishna Ekadashi. This year, the Saphala Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on January 9. The word Saphala means success and devotees observe Saphala Ekadashi to be successful in their lives.

People offer prayers, observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day. As the Saphala Ekadashi 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow, a lot of people are wondering about the Saphala Ekadashi story and Saphala Ekadashi history and significance. For all the people who are curious to know about the day, here is everything you need to know.

Saphala Ekadashi story

According to Indian mythology, there was a king named Mahishman. His eldest son Lumpak was always indulged in bad deeds. Angered by this, the king drove his son out of the country and Lumpak had to live in the forest. On one night of Pausha Krishna Dashami, Lumpak could not sleep because of cold. He became unconscious the next morning because of the cold weather. After gaining his senses later that day he started collecting fruits in the jungle to eat.

He was cursing his luck and was remembering god. Because of his thinking and sorrows, he could not also sleep the next night. This way Lumpak completed the Saphala Ekadashi fast unknowingly. Because of him doing the fast, his condition improved and his father, king Mahishman, handed over the kingdom to him. Lumpak ruled the kingdom for a long time with good intentions and found himself a place in Vishnu Lok after his death.

Saphala Ekadashi history

Saphala Ekadashi is observed every year on the 11th day of Pausha month during the Krishna Paksha. Just like other Ekadashi days, devotees worship Lord Vishnu for a successful and happy life. Devotees offer prayers, observe fast and listen to the Saphala Ekadashi story. Some devotees also observe fast without drinking water. The fast is broken on the morning of next day i.e. Dwadashi tithi. Here is a look at Saphala Ekadashi significance.

Saphala Ekadashi significance

Saphala Ekadashi holds a greater significance as it is the first Ekadashi of the year. It is considered that whoever observes a fast with a clear mind and intentions gets successful in his life. Devotees of Lord Vishnu celebrate this day to eliminate all the sins of their past and present lives and to live a happy and blissful life ahead.

Image Credits: Pixabay