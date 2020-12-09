Utpanna Ekadashi 2020: All About Ekadashi Vrat Katha, Vrat Vidhi, & Timings

Ekadashi fasting is considered as one of the widely observed fasting rituals in India. According to the Hindu mythologies, Lord Krishna had advocated Yudhishthira and Arjuna about the importance of Ekadashi vrat, and since then people follow this fasting ritual on the Ekadashi tithi according to the Hindu calendar. The next Ekadashi tithi would be observed on December 11 and is called as Utpanna Ekadashi 2020. Read on to more details about Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 puja, vrat vidhi, and the significance of the day.

Utpanna Ekadashi vrat Katha

Utpanna Ekadashi puja falls on the Hindu month of Margashirsha. It is said that when people observe fasts on Utpanna Ekadashi which falls during the Krishna Paksha, it frees a person from all kinds of sins. Devotees observe fast and worship Lord Vishnu on this day. According to Drikpanchang, Ekadashi was a goddess who was born with the blessings of Lord Vishnu on this day, which is why the day is also known as Utpanna Ekadashi. People fast during the whole day and pray to Lord Vishnu as well as Lord Krishna on this day.

According to the Puranas, when lord Krishna told the story of the birth of Utpanna Ekadashi Mata, he also mentioned about the demon named the Mur in Satyuga. The demon was blinded by his powers due to which he had captured heaven. When all the deities from heaven reached Lord Vishnu to ask for his help, then the war between Lord Vishnu and the Asur Mur started which lasted for many years. Lord Vishnu then entered a cave to take rest, but the Asur Mur followed him. Lord Vishnu, however, fell asleep and just when the Asur Mur was about to kill Lord Vishnu, Goddess appeared on this date of Ekadashi and killed the Asur Mur. Devotees also observe fast on this day expecting that all their sins would be forgiven if they observe the fast on this day and pray to Lord Vishnu.

Utpanna Ekadashi significance

Since 24 Ekadashi falls in each year, and 2 Ekadashi tithis fall in each month, that is why the Ekadashi tithis play such an important role in the Hindu puja dates. Take a look at the Utpana Ekadashi date and Muhurat that falls on December 11 according to Drik Panchang.

11 December 2020- Morning worship Muhurta - 5:15 am to 6:05 pm

11 December 2020-Sandhya Pujan Muhurta - 5:43 pm to 7:03 pm

12 December 2020- Paran - 6:58 am to 7:02 am

Utpanna Ekadashi vrat vidhi

For the devotees who wish to offer their prayers and observe the Ekadashi vrat on the forthcoming Utpanna Ekadashi, need to wake up early in the morning, and take a bath. People start their day by vowing to keep lord Vishnu in their mind and pray to the Lord seeking to forgive all your sins. People also recite Vishnu Sahasranama on this day and do bhajans and kirtans in the name of Lord Vishnu. Many devotees also believe in doing charity on this day by offering donations to the needy.



