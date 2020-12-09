Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 Date, History And Significance To Celebrate This Occasion

Utpanna Ekadashi comes after Devuthanna Ekadashi, falling in the Krishna Paksha after Kartik Purnima. It marks the birth of Goddess Ekadashi, who eliminated demon Murasurtra with the form created by the energies of Lord Vishnu. This time, Utpanna Ekadashi is on December 10, 2020, Thursday. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Utpanna Ekadashi history, date, significance, and celebration among the devotees. Check out:

Utpanna Ekadashi 2020: Check out the history, date and significance

As per India.com, the Tithi and Muhurat time for Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 date is:

Morning Pooja time: 5: 15 am to 6: 05 pm on December 11, 2020, Friday

Evening Pooja time: 5: 43 pm to 7: 03 pm on December 11, 2020, Friday

Parana Time: 06:58 am to 07: 02 am on December 12, 2020, Saturday

Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 holds a significance for Hindu devotees. It is known that it ends all the sufferings of people. On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and observe fasting, which is said to take away all the problems and sorrows from lives. Know about the Utpanna Ekadashi history:

Utpanna Ekadashi history

According to Astrodevam.com, the reason people celebrate Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 has a story behind it. As per Puranas, once Lord Vishnu was asleep as demon Mura planned to kill and take over him. However, to tackle this, Mata Ekadashi appeared, fought with Mura, and killed him. She received praises and blessings from Lord Vishnu, who informed that those who observe Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat, will get salvation.

Ever since then, Hindu devotees have been observing fast and chanting Bhajans to please Lord Vishnu. They also recite the mythological story of Maa Ekadashi to their near and dear ones. Moreover, people devote their day to worship Maa Ekadashi as well on this day. Here is everything to know about Utpanna Ekadashi significance:

Utpanna Ekadashi significance:

People who worship Maa Ekadashi on Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 gets liberation from all their sins that they committed in the previous and present birth. Moreover, they gain Moksha. It is known that observing fast for Maa Ekadashi on Utpanna Ekadashi is equal to doing it for all three gods, Lord Bharma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Mahesh. Additionally, they avail more benefits on making donations on this occasion, which is similar to Sankranti.

