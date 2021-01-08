Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha, Muhurat, & Significance Of 1st Ekadashi Of 2021

Ekadashi fasting is observed on every 11th Tithi in Hindu calendar where the devotees pray Lord Vishnu to seek His blessings. The Ekadashi tithi is believed to be auspicious as according to the devotees, fasting on this day fulfils one's desires and wishes. Usually, people abstain from eating foods containing wheat, spices and vegetables on this day especially those who observe fast.

Saphala Ekadashi is the name of the first Ekadashi of the 24 Ekadashis in a year. The day falls in the Pausha month during the Krishna Paksha on the 11th day that is why it is also called as Pausha Krishna Ekadashi. This year, the Saphala Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on January 9. Read on to know more about Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha and the muhurat details.

Saphala Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to the Hindu mythological legends, the katha starts with a king named Mahishman, who has five sons. They love in the city of Chmapavati. His eldest son Lumbhak, however, had a bad character and often indulged himself in sinful deeds, due to which his father threw him out of the kingdom. After which, Lumbhak starts living in the forest where he faces lots of struggles to sleep outside in the cold. One day, which fell in the Krishna paksha of Pausha month he started collecting fruits from the forest and later offered those fruits to Lord Vishnu. He could not consume any food that day and couldn't sleep outside properly due to the cold. But unknowingly he fasted the whole Ekadashi day and completed the Ekadashi fast due to which he started focusing on doing good deeds in life. His father then gave him the kingdom. After a while when Lumbhak is blessed with a boy, he hands over the kingdom to his son and dedicated his life to salvation.

Each month usually has two Ekadashi tithis; however, this year apart from February and November, rest all months would observe 2 Ekadashi dates. As the month of February and November in this year would observe three Ekadashi tithi dates. Here are the dates for January Ekadashi in 2021.

January 9, 2021 - Saturday - Safala Ekadashi

January 24, 2021 - Sunday - Pausha Putrada Ekadashi

Saphala Ekadashi muhurat

Saphala Ekadashi start date and time - 08 January 2021 at 9:40 AM

Ekadashi end date and time - 09 January 2021 at 7:15 pm

Image credits: Pixabay

Saphala Ekadashi significance

Saphala Ekadashi is observed every year on the 11th day of Pausha month during the Krishna Paksha. Devotees offer prayers, observe fast and listen to the Saphala Ekadashi katha. The fast is broken on the morning of next day i.e. Dwadashi tithi. Saphala Ekadashi holds a greater significance as it is the first Ekadashi of the year. It is considered that whoever observes a fast with a clear mind and intentions achieves success in his life.

