Sawan Shivaratri History, Significance, And All The Details About This Auspicious Day

Sawan Shivratri occasion occurs in the month of July and August. Sawan Shivratri or Maha Shivratri is considered extremely auspicious for the Hindus. Because on this day they observe fasting and worship Lord Shiva, as per the Hindu sacred books. As per the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri comes every year between the months of July and August, and this year, the Sawan Shivatri 2020 will be celebrated on July 19, 2020.

Also read | Masik Shivratri 2020: Everything about the significance & how the festival is celebrated

Sawan Shivratri History & Significance -

On this auspicious day, the devotees perform the Maha Rudra-Abhishek puja to get blessings of peace, prosperity, and happiness from Lord Shiva. It is believed that Sawan Shivratri symbols the amalgamation of two strong forces in the universe which is Lord Shiva — known as the God of death and a vanquisher of evil— with Goddess Shakti. Many other mythological legends are also associated with this day. As per a popular legend, Lord Shiva had granted Goddess Parvati, an avatar of Shakti, a wish to marry him as he was fascinated by her devotion. And for this, the goddess observed fast for his good health on moonless nights after their marriage.

And even today, Indian women follow all the rituals and pray for the wellbeing and long life of their husbands. The auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivaratri is celebrated majorly among the devotees in North Indian states including Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar. Also, some of the popular and well known Lord Shiva temples in North India, such as the Kashi Vishwanath and Badrinath Dham celebrate this day exceptionally. They host special pujas and Shiva Darshan during this month for a huge number of Shiva devotees.

Also read | Mahashivratri: Juhi Chawla Recalls Daughter's Birth On Auspicious Day, Shares Unique Gift

Sawan Shivratri 2020 date and tithi-

This year Shravan Shivratri will be celebrated on July 19.

Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 12:41 AM on July 19 and ends at 12:10 AM on July 20.

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Nishita Kaal Puja Timing

12:07 AM to 12:10 AM July 20

Also read | Mahashivratri: From Amitabh Bachchan To Anupam Kher, Here's How B-Town Wished Their Fans

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Prahar Timings

Shivratri Puja always begins in the evening. Devotees perform the Puja once or four times. The Puja timings are divided into four Prahars. The timings are as follows:

First Prahar - 7:19 PM to 9:53 PM (July 19)

Second Prahar- 9:53 PM (July 19) to 12:28 AM (July 20)

Third Prahar - 12:28 AM (July 20) to 3:02 AM (July 20)

Fourth Prahar - 3:02 AM (July 20) to 5:36 AM (July 20)

Sawan Shivratri 2020 Parana time

The ideal time to break the fast is at around 5:36 AM on July 20.

Also read | Mahashivratri 2020: List Of Food Festivals You Can Attend In Delhi On This Auspicious Day