Shankaracharya Jayanti 2020: Know The Importance Of Birth Anniversary Of Adi Shankara

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 28 this year. The event is observed and celebrated on Shukla Paksha Panchami, which falls in the month of Vaishakh. According to the English Gregorian calendar, the date changes. The day is known to mark the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya. Read on to know the history and significance of Shankaracharya Jayanti:

Shankaracharya Jayanti significance and history:

Shankaracharya Jayanti is one of the most auspicious celebrations in the Sanatan Dharma. The day marks the anniversary of Adi Shankara, who was the 8th-century philosopher of India. He was also called as Jagathguru or Bhagavatpada Acharya as he preached knowledge of Vedas and explained to the people the doctrines of Advaita Vedanta, which was known to influence the spiritual realisation of Hinduism.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra MLA Charged For Violating Lockdown On Ambedkar Jayanti

Adi Shankaracharya or Adi Shankara is considered to be one of the greatest Indian philosophers. He was highly regarded as one of the gurus who explained and taught several concepts including Aatma (soul), Parmatma (divine soul), Vairagya (renunciation), and Moksha (salvation). He expanded the growth of Hinduism when it was reaching the state of declination and end.

He shed light on various Hindu scriptures like Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita. He is also known for his reinterpretation of the Brahma Sutras. Not only that, but he is also regarded as one of the greatest philosophers who established four monasteries in India, each situated on four corners of the country. One is situated in Sringeri in South India, while others are located in Kashmir in North India; Puri in East India; and Dwaraka in West India. Adi Shankara was known to travel to various countries with aims to revive the Hindu culture.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' Fame Sunil Lahri Aka Lakshman's Rare Photo Wins Internet, See Pic

ALSO READ | Ambedkar Jayanti: Must-read Books Written By The Father Of The Indian Constitution

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Dr BR Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary; Hails His Ideals