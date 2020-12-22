Share Market Holidays In August 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays For Traders

The share markets, BSE and NSE allot a list of holidays every year, during which the traders are unable to trade in the market. Every old or new trader needs to keep a track of the stock market holidays. The National Stock Exchange NSE holidays or the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE holidays are two key factors one needs to keep watch on. All the share and stock exchanges function five days a week, i.e, from Monday to Friday. Apart from weekends, the market is also closed on National holidays and specific festive occasions. Check out the official list of share market holidays in August.

Share Market Holidays in August:

The eighth month according to the Georgian calendar, August has two stock market holidays. These holidays are followed by the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. Following are Share market holidays in August.

Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday

Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday

Next share market holiday in August:

Share market holidays for Commodity Derivatives Segment in August:

Apart from the holidays for Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, the trader also needs to keep an eye on the holidays for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. The holidays of Commodity Derivatives Segment varies from the others. Check out the commodity derivatives' holidays in August.

Festival Date Day Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm) Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm) Muharram August 19, 2021 Thursday Closed Open

Share Market holidays list

Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday

Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday

Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday

Mahavir Jayanti: April 25, 2021, Sunday

Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday

7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday

Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday

Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

