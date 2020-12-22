Share Market Holidays In August 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays For Traders

Quick links:
The share markets, BSE and NSE allot a list of holidays every year, during which the traders are unable to trade in the market. Every old or new trader needs to keep a track of the stock market holidays. The National Stock Exchange NSE holidays or the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE holidays are two key factors one needs to keep watch on. All the share and stock exchanges function five days a week, i.e, from Monday to Friday. Apart from weekends, the market is also closed on National holidays and specific festive occasions. Check out the official list of share market holidays in August.
The eighth month according to the Georgian calendar, August has two stock market holidays. These holidays are followed by the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. Following are Share market holidays in August.
Apart from the holidays for Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, the trader also needs to keep an eye on the holidays for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. The holidays of Commodity Derivatives Segment varies from the others. Check out the commodity derivatives' holidays in August.
|Festival
|Date
|Day
|Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)
|
Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm)
|
Muharram
|August 19, 2021
|Thursday
|Closed
|Open
