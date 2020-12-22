Last Updated:

Share Market Holidays In August 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays For Traders

Read further & take a look at the share market holidays in August 2021. Apart from Sat and Sun, the stock market is also closed on national & special festivals

share market holidays in august

The share markets, BSE and NSE allot a list of holidays every year, during which the traders are unable to trade in the market. Every old or new trader needs to keep a track of the stock market holidays. The National Stock Exchange NSE holidays or the Bombay Stock Exchange BSE holidays are two key factors one needs to keep watch on. All the share and stock exchanges function five days a week, i.e, from Monday to Friday. Apart from weekends, the market is also closed on National holidays and specific festive occasions. Check out the official list of share market holidays in August. 

Share Market Holidays in August:

The eighth month according to the Georgian calendar, August has two stock market holidays. These holidays are followed by the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment. Following are Share market holidays in August. 

  • Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday
  • Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday

Next share market holiday in August: 

Share market holidays for Commodity Derivatives Segment in August: 

Apart from the holidays for Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, the trader also needs to keep an eye on the holidays for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. The holidays of Commodity Derivatives Segment varies from the others. Check out the commodity derivatives' holidays in August. 

Festival Date Day Morning session (9:00 am to 5:00 pm)

Evening session (5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm)

Muharram

 August 19, 2021 Thursday  Closed  Open

Share Market holidays list 

  • Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday
  • Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday
  • Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday
  • Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday
  • Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday
  • Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday
  • Mahavir Jayanti: April 25, 2021, Sunday
  • Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday
  • 7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday
  • Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday
  • Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday
  • Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday
  • Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday
  • Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday
  • Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday
  • Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

