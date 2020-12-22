Share Market Holidays In November 2021: Here Is A List Of Holidays Of NSE & BSE

The year 2020 was full of ups and downs, and with the ongoing pandemic, people have their hopes high for the next year. As the new year is about to arrive, it will be filled with holidays. Apart from families taking vacations during holidays, offices like the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange observe holidays, when the share market is closed. Let us have a look at the share market holidays in November.

Share Market Holidays in November 2021

Diwali: Thursday, November 4

Guru Nanak Jayanti: Friday, November 19

What is National Stock Exchange?

According to Bankbazaar.com, NSE was established in 1992 and it introduced the computerised trading system in the country. Located in Mumbai, it was recognised as the largest stock exchange in terms of yearly equity trading turnover by World Federation of Exchanges. Vikram Limaye is currently serving NSE as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. In 2021, the NSE will witness thirteen holidays in total.

What is Bombay Stock Exchange?

The Bombay Stock Exchange is located in Dalal Street, Mumbai and is the oldest stock exchange in India. It gained popularity because of faster transaction processing. Justice Vikramajit Sen; is the current Chairman of the BSE and Ashishkumar Chauhan; is the MD & CEO of the stock exchange.

Other Special Days in November

The above list is based on stock market holidays and besides, there are few special days in the month of November. From Diwali to Chhath Puja, here's the list. Check it out.

Diwali (likey on 4 November) - On this day, people celebrate the win of good over evil. They burst crackers, light up Diyas and clean their houses. It is also called 'Festival of Lights.'

Chhath Puja (10 November) - On this day, people worship the Sun God and offer their prayers. It is usually celebrated six days after Diwali. People clean their houses and pray to Sun God during sunrise.

Guru Nanak's Birthday (19 November) - It is a three-day festival to celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru. People sing morning hymns and prepare langar for the day. Also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, and Guru Nanak Gurpurab.

