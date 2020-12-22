Share Market Holidays In September 2021: Take A Look At BSE & NSE Holidays In Coming Year

Every year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has several holidays allotted. During these holidays, the market is closed and the traders are not able to trade in the share market. If you are a new trader, you need to keep an eye on the stock market holidays calendar. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) function five days a week, i.e, from Monday to Friday. Every Saturday and Sunday is a holiday for the market. Apart from the weekends, the share market holiday list also includes national holidays and precise festive occasions. Take a look at the official list of share market holidays in September.

Share Market Holidays in September:

September is the night ninth month according to the Georgian calendar. India follows the Georgian calendar to allocate important holidays. The following mentioned holidays for the month of September will be followed by the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment in Share market. Following are share market holidays in September.

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday

Next share market holiday in September:

Share market holidays for Commodity Derivatives Segment in September:

There are varied trading sections in the share market. Apart from the holidays for Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, the share market also has a holiday section for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. At times, the Commodity Derivatives Segment's holidays might vary from the others. Check out the commodity derivatives' holidays in September.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated on September 10, 2021, Friday, the share market will be closed during the morning session. In the morning session, the market opens at 9 AM and closes at 5 PM. On September 10, 2021, Friday, the share market for commodity derivatives will be open for the evening session. Evening session's timings are 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

Share Market holidays list:

Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday

Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday

Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday

Mahavir Jayanti: April 25, 2021, Sunday

Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday

7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday

Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday

Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday

Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

