Netflix's Latest Shows Set To Arrive This Week Include Get Even, Good Girls, And More

A number of popular and most awaited Netflix shows are set to come on the OTT platform this coming week. Several shows which have been long-awaited will finally be available for streaming and thus fans are eager to watch the popular series. A number of teen drama series along with comedies will make their way to Netflix. Some of the most intriguing dramas too will be seen getting a release this week on. Take a look at Netflix's line-up for this week.

Shows that are set to arrive this week on Netflix

Good Girls: Season 3

Good Girls is a series based on the life of single mothers. Things take a turn and the mothers resort to a life of crime. Beth, Ruby and Annie are all set to come back for the third season. In the new season, the ladies may have to face the consequences of the last season's hijinks. The series comes on air approximately by July 26.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4

The show focuses on the toughest prisons around the world and the routine lives the inmates are forced to follow. Journalist Raphael Rowe personally takes on these prisons by living like an inmate. The journalist then investigates dangerous prisons in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius and Lesotho. The new season will most likely be available from July 29.

Get Even

Get Even is a story about 4 teen enemies. The four girls form a group in order to get revenge from their bullies. They plan on doing so by setting them up against a crime the bullies did not commit. Thus the question lies, will the girls manage to "get even" with their bullies? The series will be available to watch from July 31.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy is created by an industrialist billionaire, Sir Reginald Hargreeves. He does so by adopting seven children who have special abilities. The billionaire prepares them to save the world from any form of attacks which may pose as a threat. This dark comedy-drama fiction series was a hit in 2019 and returns to Netflix for a much-awaited season 2 approximately by July 31.