Teachers' Day Quotes In English To Celebrate The Special Day Of Your Mentors

Teachers play an important role in shaping a person’s life. In India Teachers day 2020 will be celebrated on September 5, 2020. The day is celebrated globally on October 5 but in India, it is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the First Vice President of India and the Second President of India and a true educationist at heart. His friends and former students approached him and requested to let them celebrate his birthday.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had mentioned that it would be his proud privilege if the day is observed as a teachers day in India instead o celebrating his birthday. Since then the day is being observed as a Teachers Day in India.

Teachers' day 2020 will be celebrated by wishing teachers in a person’s life by sharing Teachers' Day quotes and Happy Teachers day messages. On the occasion of Teachers Day, here are the best quotes for teachers in English to wish a Happy Teachers Day 2020

Teachers' Day Quotes in English

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning - Brad Henry Love.

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. – Malala Yousafzai

Ideal teachers are those who use themselves as bridges over which they invite their students to cross, then having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create bridges of their own. – Nikos Kazantzakis

Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students. – Charles Kuralt

Of all the hard jobs around, one of the hardest is being a good teacher. – Maggie Gallagher

The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind. – Kahlil Gibran

The influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future. – F. Sionil Jose

The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don’t tell you what to see. – Alexandra K. Trenfor

Most of us end up with no more than five or six people who remember us. Teachers have thousands of people who remember them for the rest of their lives. – Andy Rooney

It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge. -Albert Einstein

Happy Teachers' Day

The Master said, A true teacher is one who, keeping the past alive, is also able to understand the present. – Confucius

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me. – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

A good teacher is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others. – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

The greatest sign of success for a teacher…is to be able to say, “The children are now working as if I did not exist.” – Maria Montessori

The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth’. – Dan Rather

Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students. – Solomon Ortiz

One good teacher in a lifetime may sometimes change a delinquent into a solid citizen. – Philip Wylie

The teacher is the one who gets the most out of the lessons, and the true teacher is the learner. – Elbert Hubbard

Teachers open the door. You enter by yourself. – Chinese Proverb

Best quotes for teachers

Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth. – Helen Caldicott

Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important. – Bill Gates

The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires. – William Arthur Ward

It’s the teacher that makes the difference, not the classroom. – Michael Morpurgo

Teaching is leaving a vestige of oneself in the development of another. And surely the student is a bank where you can deposit your most precious treasures. – Eugene P. Bertin

The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles, but to irrigate deserts. – C. S. Lewis

I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great

