Delicious Two Ingredient Dessert Recipes That Will Satiate Your Taste Buds

If you want to mix something up in your normal dessert routine and make something truly delicious, then you should definitely try for two-ingredient dessert recipes. You may be tired of running errands to buy the ingredients required to make this delicious recipe. After the hectic day ends, all you may want is a quick easy recipe that will not require more than just a couple of ingredients. Here are some of the best two-ingredient dessert recipes that you should definitely try.
To make one of these yummy dessert recipes, Take a bowl and add eggs, sugar, lemon juice and zest, vanilla extract and salt to it. Whisk them all. Now add flour and baking powder and mix well. Lastly add butter and whisk together.
Pour the batter into one of these dessert recipes cups. Place it over the tray and bake for 15 minutes until this two-ingredient dessert recipe turns golden brown. You can serve with icing sugar over the top. You can enjoy one of these two-ingredient dessert recipes anytime.
ALSO READ | Karela Fry Recipe: Learn How To Make This Scrumptious Dish
Grate some dry coconut and keep it aside. Combine together with milk until it turns thick. You can give your desired shape.
Once you get your mixture ready, turn it into small balls. Mix it with dry coconut you grated. Keep one of these two-ingredient dessert recipes in the refrigerator.
ALSO READ | Patra Recipe: Learn How To Make This Scrumptious Gujarati Snack
Grind the almonds with milk and turn it into a fine paste. Heat the paste on a pan. Cook it while adding powder sugar, olive oil, and cardamom powder. Wait until the paste turns thick. Spread the paste on grease sheet.
Keep it in the refrigerator for some time. You can wait until it turns thick and firm. Make small balls of the batter. Cut it into the shape of your choice.
ALSO READ | New Year Food: Top Trifle Recipes You Must Try This New Year
ALSO READ | Christmas 2019: Cookie Recipes That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering