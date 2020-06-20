Summer Solstice Images Which Will Make You Marvel At Nature’s Beauty

The Summer Solstice will be taking place in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21, 2020, at 3:13 am. The day is also called as Estival Solstice or Midsummer. The day occurs when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt towards the sun.

When the Summer Solstice will begin on June 21, the sun will appear to be shining directly overhead on the Tropic of Cancer in the Central Pacific Ocean from about 817 miles from Honolulu. For the hemisphere wherein the Summer Solstice takes place, the Sun tends to reach its highest position in the sky and that day, therefore, has the most daylight. On the Summer Solstice, Earth's maximum axial tilt towards the Sun is 23.44 degrees.

The Summer Solstice occurs primarily occurs during summer. The June Solstice takes place in the Northern Hemisphere while the December Solstice takes place in the Southern Hemisphere. On the basis of the shift in the calendar, the Summer Solstice usually occurs between June 20 and June 22. The December Solstice simultaneously occurs between December 20 and December 23 in the Southern Hemisphere. On this occasion, here are some Summer Solstice images which depict the beauty of nature vividly.

Summer Solstice images which leave you amazed

About Summer Solstice

In India, Summer Solstice takes place between June 20 and June 22, is also called Uttarayana. The day is marked mostly by celebration, observation, and celebrating yoga. The day will have the Sun depict a profound arc in the sky which will lead to the duration of the sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere to be at its extreme.

The duration of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere during the Summer Solstice 2020, will usually last for 15 hours. But contrary to what most people believe, the Summer Solstice does not merge with the early sunrise or the late sunset. The earliest sunrise occurred on June 14, 2020. While the latest sunset will not be occurring till June 27, 2020. The day is primarily cherished by people admiring and basking in the beauty of the sky and nature as it results in a variety of colors and hues in the sky due to the Solstice.