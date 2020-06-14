Motivational Quotes You Can Send To Mark USA' Army Birthday Celebration

Every year on June 14, Army Birthday Day is celebrated in the United States of America with a lot of galore and enthusiasm. This year the Army birthday 2020 will be observed on Sunday. The formulation of the United States Army started ages back on June 14, 1775. Since then the Army Birthday is observed on an International scale and is celebrated with much gusto.

On the occasion of Army Birthday 2020, you can wish your loved ones by sharing with them some Army Birthday quotes. By sending these Happy Birthday US Army 2020 quotes, not only will you raise more awareness about the importance and existence of this nationally significant day but also enlighten them with the spirit of togetherness and nationalism. So take a look at this specially curated list of Army birthday quotes you can choose from-

USA Army Birthday Quotes

"It doesn't take a hero to order men into battle. It takes a hero to be one of those men who goes into battle".- Norman Schwarzkopf

"So far, I've spent my entire adult life fighting."- James Coleman, U.S. Army sergeant

"My answer is bring 'em on." - President George W. Bush

"It took me another 18 months to convince my wife to let me join the Army National Guard. We had two small children, so it was a very hard decision for her."- Joel Bottem

"I'd learned a lot in the Army. I knew that above all things in the world I had to become so big, so strong that people and their hatred could never touch me."-Sammy Davis, Jr.

"This is all normal, routine stuff. Dude with the AK that I shot in the street? That's routine. The dudes digging an IED? That's an everyday occurrence." An Army lieutenant

"We were at war. I wanted to do my part." Stephen Kraft

"I thought to myself, 'Join the army!' It's free. So I figured while I'm here I'll lose a few pounds."-John Candy, from Stripes

"People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf."-George Orwell

"I just wanted to do something to support those young people."-Matthew Niblack

"Discipline is the soul of an army."-George Washington

"It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech."- Zell Miller

"I'm very happy with how it all played. I was very blessed. That was my idea, to go to enlist, do one tour and fight and get out."- David Kaefring

"The sergeant is the Army."- Dwight D. Eisenhower

"What can we do to support the troops? Give them a nation that is worthy of protection."-Anonymous

"Lead from the front."Audie Murphy

"The most striking thing I have seen throughout my almost four years of service are the NCOs who are willing to do anything for their soldiers. ... It's amazing to have and know people who are willing to go out of their way for you." - Stephanie Schneider

"Front toward enemy"-Anonymous

"9/11 changed the entire direction of my life."- Fred Wellman

"I'd do it all again if I had the chance."-Zachariah Chitwood

"The military shows you how valuable your life is... Happy Birthday US Army 2020"-Anonymous

"Hooah!"Pretty much the entire U.S. Army"-Anonymous

"There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure"-Colin Powell

Currently, the United States Army is counted amongst the strongest and largest armies in the world. The Army Birthday celebration also marks as an honourary day for the Army soldiers, who are risking their lives for the security and safety of their Country. The United States Army Birthday 2020 is the 245th year celebration. Which is a record in itself, as the US Army is now older than the country.