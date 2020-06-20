Summer Solstice Rituals That You Can Perform To Celebrate The Longest Day Of The Year

This year, the Summer Solstice in India will fall on June 21, 2020. The Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year, as well as the shortest night of the year. For many, it is also a day of religious and spiritual significance. Some people consider the Summer Solstice to be a time of self-reflection and personal growth. This day is a time of renewal, love, self-improvement, and spiritual thinking.

The Summer Solstice is highly significant for hundreds of cultures and religions all over the globe. From the Ancient Egyptians to the Far East, most cultures in the world have rituals and religious beliefs related to the Summer Solstice. Here are some culturally significant Summer Solstice rituals that are celebrated each year.

Rituals for Summer Solstice

You can celebrate the Summer Solstice by gathering plants and healing herbs that are considered to be most potent/powerful during the Summer Solstice. The Celtics believed that St. John’s Wort, Vervain, Yarrow, Fern, and Mugwort were the most potent plants during the Summer Solstice.

Another common and powerful ritual during the Summer Solstice is the forming of a circle or spiral. This circle is created by joining hands with a group of likeminded people, friends, and family. People in the circle then dance, sing, and celebrate the longest day of the year. People also create a Sun Wheel or mandala from flowers and other plants.

Many cultures also make a sacred fire circle or bonfire. People create a massive bonfire and celebrate the Summer Solstice with their friends and family. A massive bonfire is not required, even a simple candle can be potent as long as you are with your friends and family.

Some cultures also believe that trees are significant during the Summer Solstice. People make prayer sticks or trees during the Solstice. They then write down their prayers on a sheet of paper and stick it on the prayer stick/tree. The prayers are usually not meant for yourself, but for someone else who truly needs healing.

The Summer Solstice will start at 3:13 am (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may not be able to perform some of these rituals that require groups of people. However, you can still enjoy the longest day of the year with your friends and family online.

