Summer Solstice Rituals That You Can Perform To Celebrate The Longest Day Of The Year

Quick links:
This year, the Summer Solstice in India will fall on June 21, 2020. The Summer Solstice is the longest day of the year, as well as the shortest night of the year. For many, it is also a day of religious and spiritual significance. Some people consider the Summer Solstice to be a time of self-reflection and personal growth. This day is a time of renewal, love, self-improvement, and spiritual thinking.
The Summer Solstice is highly significant for hundreds of cultures and religions all over the globe. From the Ancient Egyptians to the Far East, most cultures in the world have rituals and religious beliefs related to the Summer Solstice. Here are some culturally significant Summer Solstice rituals that are celebrated each year.
Also Read | Due To Coronavirus, Stonehenge Summer Solstice Celebrations To Be Live-streamed
Also Read | Google Doodle Observes Beginning Of Summer In Northern Hemisphere
Also Read | Skiers Celebrate Midsummer Midnight In Sweden
The Summer Solstice will start at 3:13 am (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, June 21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may not be able to perform some of these rituals that require groups of people. However, you can still enjoy the longest day of the year with your friends and family online.
Also Read | Summer Solstice Quotes To Share With Friends, Family, And Loved Ones
[Promo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash]