Telangana Holidays 2020: List Of Month-wise Public Holidays In The Coming Year

Telangana is one of the Indian states with a variety of cultures and cuisine. The eleventh largest state and the twelfth most populated one runs under the rules of the State Government and all the holidays in the state are declared by the Government as per the laws, constitution acts and central government rules. The ministry declares all the public holidays at the start of every year. This time too the government has announced all the holidays that would be occurring in the year 2020. Here is a month-wise list of Telangana holidays 2020.
|Date
|Day
|Festival
|January 1, 2020
|Wednesday
|New Year Day
|January 14, 2020
|Tuesday
|Bhogi
|January 15, 2020
|Wednesday
|Sankranti
|January 26, 2020
|Sunday
|Republic Day
|February 21, 2020
|Friday
|Maha Shivratri
|March 9, 2020
|Monday
|Holi
|March 25, 2020
|Wednesday
|Ugadi
|April 2, 2020
|Thursday
|Sri Rama Navmi
|April 5, 2020
|Sunday
|
Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday
|April 10, 2020
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 14, 2020
|Tuesday
|Dr.BR Ambedkar Birthday
|May 25, 2020
|Monday
|Eid-ul-fitr
|May 26, 2020
|Tuesday
|Following Day of Ramzan
|July 20, 2020
|Monday
|Bonalu
|August 1, 2020
|Saturday
|Eid-ul-Azha
|August 11, 2020
|Tuesday
|Shri Krishna Astami
|August 15, 2020
|Saturday
|Independence Day
|August 22, 2020
|Saturday
|Vinayak Chavithi
|October 2, 2020
|Friday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|October 17, 2020
|Saturday
|Bathukamma starting day
|October 24, 2020
|Saturday
|Durgastami
|October 30, 2020
|Friday
|Eid Milad Nabi
|November 30, 2020
|Monday
|Kartika Purnima
|December 25, 2020
|Friday
|Christmas
|December 26, 2020
|Saturday
|Boxing Day
