Telangana Holidays 2020: List Of Month-wise Public Holidays In The Coming Year

Telangana is one of the Indian states with a variety of cultures and cuisine. The eleventh largest state and the twelfth most populated one runs under the rules of the State Government and all the holidays in the state are declared by the Government as per the laws, constitution acts and central government rules. The ministry declares all the public holidays at the start of every year. This time too the government has announced all the holidays that would be occurring in the year 2020. Here is a month-wise list of Telangana holidays 2020.

Telangana Government holidays

Date Day Festival January 1, 2020 Wednesday New Year Day January 14, 2020 Tuesday Bhogi January 15, 2020 Wednesday Sankranti January 26, 2020 Sunday Republic Day February 21, 2020 Friday Maha Shivratri March 9, 2020 Monday Holi March 25, 2020 Wednesday Ugadi April 2, 2020 Thursday Sri Rama Navmi April 5, 2020 Sunday Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday April 10, 2020 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2020 Tuesday Dr.BR Ambedkar Birthday May 25, 2020 Monday Eid-ul-fitr May 26, 2020 Tuesday Following Day of Ramzan July 20, 2020 Monday Bonalu August 1, 2020 Saturday Eid-ul-Azha August 11, 2020 Tuesday Shri Krishna Astami August 15, 2020 Saturday Independence Day August 22, 2020 Saturday Vinayak Chavithi October 2, 2020 Friday Gandhi Jayanti October 17, 2020 Saturday Bathukamma starting day October 24, 2020 Saturday Durgastami October 30, 2020 Friday Eid Milad Nabi November 30, 2020 Monday Kartika Purnima December 25, 2020 Friday Christmas December 26, 2020 Saturday Boxing Day

Optional holidays in Telangana

Birthday of Hzt Syed Mohd Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud – Jan 10 Friday

Kanumu – Jan 16 Thursday

Sri Panchami – Jan 30 Thursday

Shab-e-Meraj March 23 Monday

Mahaveer Jayanti – April 6 Monday

Shab-e-Barat – April 9 Thursday

Shahdat Hzt Ali – May 15 Thursday

Shab-e-ader – May 21 Thursday

Juma-atul-wada – May 22 Friday

Ratha Yatra – June 23 Tuesday

Varalakahmi Vratham – July 31 Friday

Sravana Purnima / Fakhi Purnima August 3 Monday

9th Muharram- Aug 29 Saturday

Arbayeen October 8 Thursday

Yaz Dahum Shareef November 27 Friday

Christmas Eve December 24 Thursday

