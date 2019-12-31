The Debate
The Debate
Telangana Holidays 2020: List Of Month-wise Public Holidays In The Coming Year

Festivals

Telangana holidays 2020 are declared by the Government of the state. The Government has already announced the list of public holidays in 2020. Have a look.

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
telangana holidays 2020

Telangana is one of the Indian states with a variety of cultures and cuisine. The eleventh largest state and the twelfth most populated one runs under the rules of the State Government and all the holidays in the state are declared by the Government as per the laws, constitution acts and central government rules. The ministry declares all the public holidays at the start of every year. This time too the government has announced all the holidays that would be occurring in the year 2020. Here is a month-wise list of Telangana holidays 2020. 

Telangana Government holidays

Date   Day Festival
January 1, 2020   Wednesday New Year Day
January 14, 2020   Tuesday Bhogi
January 15, 2020   Wednesday Sankranti 
January 26, 2020   Sunday Republic Day
February 21, 2020   Friday Maha Shivratri
March 9, 2020   Monday Holi
March 25, 2020   Wednesday Ugadi
April 2, 2020   Thursday Sri Rama Navmi
April 5, 2020   Sunday

Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday
April 10, 2020   Friday Good Friday
April 14, 2020   Tuesday Dr.BR Ambedkar Birthday
May 25, 2020   Monday Eid-ul-fitr
May 26, 2020   Tuesday Following Day of Ramzan
July 20, 2020   Monday Bonalu
August 1, 2020   Saturday Eid-ul-Azha
August 11, 2020   Tuesday Shri Krishna Astami
August 15, 2020   Saturday Independence Day
August 22, 2020   Saturday Vinayak Chavithi
October 2, 2020   Friday Gandhi Jayanti
October 17, 2020   Saturday Bathukamma starting day
October 24, 2020   Saturday Durgastami 
October 30, 2020   Friday Eid Milad Nabi
November 30, 2020   Monday Kartika Purnima
December 25, 2020   Friday Christmas
December 26, 2020   Saturday Boxing Day

Optional holidays in Telangana

  • Birthday of Hzt Syed Mohd Juvanpuri Mahdi Maud – Jan 10 Friday
  • Kanumu – Jan 16 Thursday
  • Sri Panchami – Jan 30 Thursday
  • Shab-e-Meraj March 23 Monday
  • Mahaveer Jayanti – April 6 Monday
  • Shab-e-Barat – April 9  Thursday
  • Shahdat Hzt Ali – May 15 Thursday

  • Shab-e-ader – May 21 Thursday
  • Juma-atul-wada – May 22 Friday
  • Ratha Yatra – June 23 Tuesday
  • Varalakahmi Vratham – July 31 Friday
  • Sravana Purnima / Fakhi Purnima August 3 Monday
  • 9th Muharram- Aug 29 Saturday
  • Arbayeen October 8 Thursday
  • Yaz Dahum Shareef November 27 Friday
  • Christmas Eve December 24 Thursday

UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL