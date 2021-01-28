Thaipusam 2021 - History And Significance Of This Hindu Festival

Thaipusam is the Hindu festival which celebrates the victory of good over evil. In the Tamil language, Thaipusam meaning is translated as the month of Pusam star (“Thai” is a month and “Pusam" is the name of the star). There is also another variation of the Thaipusam meaning. The word “Thai” also means ten and the Pusam means Full moon day or Purnima. Hence, the festival can also be called as the festival of the tenth moon.

It is a popular festival celebrated widely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. You can find the details like Thaipusam significance, history and the celebration in this article.

Thaipusam history

Thaipusam history can be found in ancient Hindu texts. Once, Soopradaman, an evil Asura or demon, had conquered all the three realms (hell, earth and heaven). He also took all the gods as his hostage and even insulted Indra, the king of gods. Soopradaman, Singamugan and Tarakasura were three evil asuras who were torturing the whole universe after defeating everyone. They were the symbols of hatred, greed and arrogance.

Goddess Parvati gave a religious sphere to her son Lord Murugan. The orb was infused with the power of Goddess Parvati and was a manifestation of “Shakti”. Lord Murugan used this sphere to kill all these Asuras and freed the gods and the universe from their clutches.

There is another facet of Thaipusam history. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva, the protector, had performed his cosmic dance or “Ananda Tandava” in his “Nataraja” (the king of dancers) form.

The festival is celebrated in both the temples of Lord Shiva and Lord Murugan. However, Thaipusam celebration in Lord Murugan's temples is more popular.

Thaipusam significance

The Thaipusam significance lies in the celebration of good over evil. It signifies that good will always win over evil. Devotees celebrate this festival to celebrate the victory of Lord Murugan.

Thaipusam celebration

On this day, devotees worship Lord Murugan and do severe penance to worship him. It is also believed that doing penance can help them get rid of arrogance, greed and hatred.

On this day, people visit Lord Murugan's temple and offer him yellow or orange coloured fruits and flowers. It is believed that Lord Murugan likes the yellow or orange colour and offering him something in these colours will please him. Devotees carry a branch of a tree on their shoulder with two ends containing milk pots or pots filled with flowers and fruits.

Thaipusam celebration is also associated with penances. Devotees do severe penance like performing body piercing with lance or “Vel” and worship their lord. The sacred ritual of body piercing like piercing the tongue or cheeks is also observed. The festival is also typical in different parts of the world. Thaipusam 2021 will be celebrated on 28th January 2021, on Thursday.